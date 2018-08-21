You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toronto Film Festival Adds Natalie Portman Drama ‘Vox Lux’

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Venice Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has added Brady Corbet’s drama “Vox Lux,” starring Natalie Portman and Jude Law, and Neil Jordan’s “Greta,” with Chloe Grace Moretz and Isabelle Huppert.

The festival also announced Tuesday a total of 46 titles in its Discovery program, which is devoted to up-and-coming filmmakers. The festival will screen 255 features and 88 shorts with 138 being world premieres, including “Greta.” The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival will begin on Sept. 6.

Vox Lux” and “Greta” have been added to the Special Presentations program. “Vox Lux,” which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, is a musical drama about a woman who achieves success after a tragic childhood. The film also stars Jennifer Ehle, Stacy Martin and Raffey Cassidy. “Greta” stars Moretz as a young woman in New York who befriends a widow, played by Huppert, who has sinister intentions.

The Discovery program includes Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s ‘Girl,” the story of a transgender teen; Adina Pintilie’s “Touch Me Not,” which won the Golden Bear and the best first feature award at this year’s Berlin Film Festival; and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s “Farming,” starring Kate Beckinsale.

The new additions:

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
“Greta,” Neil Jordan
“Vox Lux,” Brady Corbet

DISCOVERY
“aKasha,” Hajooj Kuka
“ANIARA,” Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja
“Blind Spot,” Tuva Novotny
“The Chambermaid,”Lila Aviles
“Complicity,” Darko Sante
“The Crossing,” Bai Xue (opening film)
“The Day I Lost My Shadow,” Soudade Kaadan
“The Dig,” Andy Tohill and Ryan Tohill
“An Elephant Sitting Still,” Hu Bo
“Emu Runner,” Imogen Thomas
“ENDZEIT – EVER AFTER,” Carolina Hellsgard
“The Extraordinary Journey of Celeste Garcia,” Arturo Infante
“Farming,” Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
“Fig Tree,” Aalam-Warqe Davidian
“Float Like a Butterfly,” Carmel Winters
“Girl,” Lukas Dhont
“Gwen,” William McGregor
“Helmet Heads,” Neto Villalobos
“Her Job,” Nikos Labot
“Icebox,” Daniel Sawka
“Jirga,” Benjamin Gilmour
“Light as Feathers,” Rosanne Pel
“Lionheart,” Genevieve Nnaji
“The Load,” Ognjen Glavonic
“Manta Ray,” Puttiphong Aroonpheng
“The Mercy of the Jungle,” Joel Karekezi
“Orange Days,” Arash Lahooti
“Our Body,” Han Ka-ram
“Parade,” Nino Zhvania
“Phoenix,” Camilla Strom Henriksen
“Rafiki,” Wanuri Kahiu
“Saf,” Ali Vatansever
“Screwdriver,” Bassam Jarbawi
“Summer Survivors,” Marija Kavtaradze
“Tel Aviv on Fire,” Sameh Zoabi
“The Third Wife,” Ash Mayfair
“Tito and the Birds,” Gustavo Steinberg, Gabriel Bitar, Andre Catoto
“Too Late to Die Young,” Dominga Sotomayor
“Touch Me Not,” Adina Pintilie
“Twin Flower, Laura Luchetti
“Woman at War,” Benedikt Erlingsson

