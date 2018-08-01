Toronto Film Festival Adds ‘Fall of the American Empire’ to Canadian Lineup

DENYS ARCANDPRESS ROOM 2004 OSCARS / ACADEMY AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 29 FEB 2004
CREDIT: Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

The Toronto Intl. Film Festival has added Denys Arcand’s crime thriller “The Fall of the American Empire” and 18 other Canadian films to its lineup.

Nine of the films are directed by women and 14 are world premieres.

“We’re especially proud to present such a diverse group of films,” said Steve Gravestock, senior programmer. “Ranging from science fiction to fantasy, myth to documentary, and romance to a dystopic vision of our neighbours to the south, this year’s Canadian films come from every region in the country, stretching from east to west and north to south.”

“The Fall of the American Empire” stars Alexandre Landry, Maxim Roy, Yan England, and Rémy Girard and centers Landry’s character discovering two bags of money and facing a moral dilemma. Arcand was inspired to make the film after learning about the 2010 murder of two people in a Montreal boutique.

Sony Classics bought the North American rights during the Cannes Film Festival. The film is a thematic cousin to Arcand’s Oscar-nominated “The Decline of the American Empire” and the Oscar-winning “The Barbarian Invasions” (2003).

Related

Canadian features will include Maxime Giroux’s “The Great Darkened Days” and Bruce Sweeney’s “Kingsway.” Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown’s “Edge of the Knife,” Darlene Naponse’s “Falls Around Her” and Miranda de Pencier’s “The Grizzlies” include indigenous talent. A special event will screen the documentary “Sharkwater Extinction,” the final film from director and conservationist Rob Stewart.

More films and programs will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival will begin on Sept. 6 and run through Sept. 16.

The Canadian features, by section, are as follows:

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
“Anthropocene,” Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky,
“The Fall of the American Empire,” Denys Arcand
“The Grizzlies,” Miranda de Pencier

SPECIAL EVENT
“Sharkwater Extinction,” Rob Stewart

TIFF DOCS
“Carmine Street Guitars,” Ron Mann
“Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz,” Barry Avrich
“What is Democracy?” Astra Taylor

DISCOVERY
“Clara,” Akash Sherman
“Edge of the Knife,” Gwaai Edenshaw, Helen Haig-Brown
“Firecrackers,” Jasmin Mozaffari
“Freaks,” Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA
“Falls Around Her,” Darlene Naponse
“The Fireflies Are Gone,” Sébastien Pilote
“The Great Darkened Days,” Maxime Giroux
“Kingsway,” Bruce Sweeney
“Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin,” Renée Beaulieu
“Splinters,” Thom Fitzgerald

WAVELENGTHS
“Fausto,” Andrea Bussmann
“The Stone Speakers,” Igor Drljača

