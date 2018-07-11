Tony Hawk to Produce Skateboard Comedy ‘Back to the Grind’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk has signed on as executive producer and script and technical adviser on the comedy “Back to the Grind,” from Branded Pictures Entertainment.

“Back to the Grind” tells the story of five middle-aged men who reunite the skate team from their youth to save their beloved park from being taken over by a team of obnoxious young skaters. Although they had settled into their adult lives, the five men eagerly embrace the chance to relive their glory days.

“I’m excited to be part of this project, which comes at a time when skateboarding culture is so widely recognized across many generations,” Hawk said. “’Back to the Grind’ will be a fun, entertaining story that can enhance skateboarding’s growing popularity.”

BPE Founder and producer J. Todd Harris said, “Tony is the leading ambassador the sport, and having him involved in all aspects of this project ensures that it will be both authentic and entertaining.”

Hawk is known, in part, for completing the first documented “900” — a 2½-revolution aerial spin performed on a skateboard ramp. In 2009, Hawk was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame at its inaugural ceremony.

He has also expanded his brand to encompass a multi-faceted entertainment company. Collaborating with his sister, Pat Hawk, his business now includes a popular YouTube channel, a video game franchise, and touring live events. Hawk still performs stunts during demonstration events.

The idea for “Back to the Grind” originated with producer Marc Marcum of Branded Pictures Entertainment, based on his love of skateboard culture.

“This idea came from my love for the intersection of art and athleticism that defines skate culture. We look forward to making a movie that will celebrate this sport for all audiences,” Marcum said. “We’re thrilled to have an icon like Tony Hawk join us in making what we believe will be the definitive skateboarding comedy for skate enthusiasts old and new.

BPE’s Thomas Pettinelli will co-produce the project. BPE is working a movie version of “Danny and the Dinosaur” and has completed production on the comedy, “Elsewhere,” starring Aden Young, Parker Posey and Ken Jeong, and written-directed by Hernán Jiménez.