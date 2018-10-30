Toni Collette Joins Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Toni Collette is set to join the cast of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out.”

The movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ana de Armas. Johnson will write and direct, as well as produce with Ram Bergman. Production is set to begin in November.

The pic from MRC is a modern-day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style, infused with Johnson’s original voice that informed films from “Brick” to “Looper.” Craig will star as a detective assigned to solve the crime. Details about Collette’s character remain unknown.

Collette received raves for her performance in A24’s thriller “Hereditary.” The decorated actress scored an Oscar nod for 1999’s “The Sixth Sense.” She also received a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role in the TV series “United States of Tara.” Collette secured a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2006 for “Little Miss Sunshine,” as well as a Tony nomination for the musical “The Wild Party.”

MRC has “Mortal Engines” is hitting theaters on Dec. 14. The company was behind recent titles including “Baby Driver,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Furious 7,” “22 Jump Street,” and the second and third “Hotel Transylvania” movies.

Collette is repped by CAA and Finley Management.