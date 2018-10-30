You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toni Collette Joins Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out'

Justin Kroll

Toni Collette 'Wanderlust' TV show screening, LA Film Festival, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2018
Toni Collette is set to join the cast of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out.”

The movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ana de Armas. Johnson will write and direct, as well as produce with Ram Bergman. Production is set to begin in November.

The pic from MRC is a modern-day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style, infused with Johnson’s original voice that informed films from “Brick” to “Looper.” Craig will star as a detective assigned to solve the crime. Details about Collette’s character remain unknown.

Collette received raves for her performance in A24’s thriller “Hereditary.” The decorated actress scored an Oscar nod for 1999’s “The Sixth Sense.” She also received a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role in the TV series “United States of Tara.” Collette secured a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2006 for “Little Miss Sunshine,” as well as a Tony nomination for the musical “The Wild Party.”

MRC has “Mortal Engines” is hitting theaters on Dec. 14. The company was behind recent titles including “Baby Driver,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Furious 7,” “22 Jump Street,” and the second and third “Hotel Transylvania” movies.

Collette is repped by CAA and Finley Management.

  'Captain Marvel' Composer Breaks Glass Ceiling,

    'Captain Marvel' Composer Breaks Superhero Glass Ceiling as Scoring Diversity Lags

  House Of Cards Season 6

    What's Coming to Netflix in November 2018

  Toni Collette 'Wanderlust' TV show screening,

    Toni Collette Joins Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' (EXCLUSIVE)

  Olga Kurylenko to Star in Female-Led

    Olga Kurylenko to Star in Female-Led Action Thriller 'The Courier'

  Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Studio

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: How the NIN Masterminds Balance Scoring and Touring

  'Boy of War' Producer Fabien Driehorst:

    'Boy of War' Producer Fabien Driehorst: 'It's a Coming of Age Story'

  Sony Classics Buys Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare

    Sony Classics Buys Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare Drama 'All Is True'

