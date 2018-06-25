Tom Holland Reveals ‘Spider-Man 2’ Title: ‘Far From Home’

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man 2 in an Instagram post Saturday, seemingly by accident. According to the front page of a script Holland held up the camera, the working title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Whether or not the revelation was truly an accident is up for debate — Marvel could simply be playing off Holland’s well known penchant for nearly letting spoilers slip during press tours. The video was accompanied by the cheeky caption, “Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys.”

“Far From Home” will mark the next Marvel film after “Avengers 4,” and is set to premiere July 5, 2019, two months after the “Infinity War” follow-up. Few plot details are known, other than that Peter Parker will be dealing with the aftereffects of the Infinity War.

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star as the villain Mysterio. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the script, with “Homecoming’s” Jon Watts returning to direct.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” was, as far as Marvel films go, a critical darling, and earned more than $880 million worldwide for Sony-Marvel.

Marvel Studios is next premiering “Ant-Man and The Wasp“ July 6. Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” will follow on March 8, 2019, leading up to the second half of “Infinity War” in May, “Avengers 4.”