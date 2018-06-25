Tom Holland Reveals ‘Spider-Man 2’ Title: ‘Far From Home’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Holland Uncharted
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man 2 in an Instagram post Saturday, seemingly by accident. According to the front page of a script Holland held up the camera, the working title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Whether or not the revelation was truly an accident is up for debate — Marvel could simply be playing off Holland’s well known penchant for nearly letting spoilers slip during press tours. The video was accompanied by the cheeky caption, “Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys.”

“Far From Home” will mark the next Marvel film after “Avengers 4,” and is set to premiere July 5, 2019, two months after the “Infinity War” follow-up. Few plot details are known, other than that Peter Parker will be dealing with the aftereffects of the Infinity War.

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star as the villain Mysterio. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the script, with “Homecoming’s” Jon Watts returning to direct.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” was, as far as Marvel films go, a critical darling, and earned more than $880 million worldwide for Sony-Marvel.

Marvel Studios is next premiering “Ant-Man and The Wasp July 6. Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” will follow on March 8, 2019, leading up to the second half of “Infinity War” in May, “Avengers 4.”

Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys ♥️

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Jamie FoxxBET Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles,

    2018 BET Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

    “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man 2 in an Instagram post Saturday, seemingly by accident. According to the front page of a script Holland held up the camera, the working title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Whether or not the revelation was truly an accident is up for debate — Marvel […]

  • Tom Holland Uncharted

    Tom Holland Reveals 'Spider-Man 2' Title: 'Far From Home'

    “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man 2 in an Instagram post Saturday, seemingly by accident. According to the front page of a script Holland held up the camera, the working title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Whether or not the revelation was truly an accident is up for debate — Marvel […]

  • Palm Springs Shortfest Winners List

    'Fauve' Takes Top Prize at Palm Springs International Shortfest

    “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man 2 in an Instagram post Saturday, seemingly by accident. According to the front page of a script Holland held up the camera, the working title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Whether or not the revelation was truly an accident is up for debate — Marvel […]

  • The Closing of Magno, the Quintessential

    The Closing of Magno, the Quintessential New York Screening Room

    “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man 2 in an Instagram post Saturday, seemingly by accident. According to the front page of a script Holland held up the camera, the working title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Whether or not the revelation was truly an accident is up for debate — Marvel […]

  • (L to R) Owen (CHRIS PRATT),

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Tops $700 Million Worldwide

    “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man 2 in an Instagram post Saturday, seemingly by accident. According to the front page of a script Holland held up the camera, the working title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Whether or not the revelation was truly an accident is up for debate — Marvel […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Feasts on $150 Million Opening

    “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man 2 in an Instagram post Saturday, seemingly by accident. According to the front page of a script Holland held up the camera, the working title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Whether or not the revelation was truly an accident is up for debate — Marvel […]

  • NANTUCKET, MA - JUNE 23: (L-R)

    How Long Will TV and Film's Boom Market for Female Stories Last?

    “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland revealed the title of Spider-Man 2 in an Instagram post Saturday, seemingly by accident. According to the front page of a script Holland held up the camera, the working title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Whether or not the revelation was truly an accident is up for debate — Marvel […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad