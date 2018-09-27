First Look at Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in New Film

Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The first glimpse at Tom Hanks in costume as beloved children’s television show host Fred Rogers was released on Thursday. The Oscar winner dons Rogers’ signature red sweater, along with a dress shirt and tie, tan slacks, and sneakers.

Variety first reported in January that Hanks would play Rogers in TriStar Pictures’ biographical drama, with production starting in September. The film is based on the true story of the friendship between the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” host and journalist Tom Junod. In the movie, Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) plays Junod, a jaded magazine writer who is reluctantly assigned to profile Rogers. He ends up being so moved by Rogers’ kindness and empathy that he overcomes his skepticism and has a renewed look on life.

The movie is the second in recent months to focus on Rogers, with the hit documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” released in June.

Hanks’ pic is directed by Marielle Heller (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”) from a script by Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and produced by Youree Henley, Marc Turtletaub, and Peter Saraf. Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”) and Chris Cooper (“Live by Night”) will star alongside Hanks and Rhys.

The film hits theaters Oct. 19, 2019.

Here’s the first-look photo:

Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays one of America’s most cherished icons, Mister Rogers, on the set of TriStar Pictures’ Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project. Photo Credit: Lacey Terrell

