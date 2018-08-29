Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Pushed Back to 2020, ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Dated

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” has been pushed back nearly a year from July 12, 2019, to June 26, 2020.

Paramount Pictures made the announcement on Wednesday. The extra time will give filmmakers the opportunity to work out the logistics of presenting flight sequences with new technology and planes. The sequel will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor. In May, Cruise posted a photo of himself in front of what appeared to be a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

“Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun,” from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

“Only the Brave” star Miles Teller will play Goose’s son and Maverick’s new protege. Goose, the co-pilot to Cruise’s character in the original, was played by Anthony Edwards.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel. Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, and Monica Barbaro round out the cast.

The original film was a massive success, grossing more than $350 million worldwide on a $15 million budget.

Paramount also announced on Wednesday that it has dated its sequel to the horror pic “A Quiet Place” for May 15, 2020. The sleeper hit, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, has hauled $188 million domestically and $144 million internationally.

Krasinski directed the story of an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. He’s working on the script for the sequel.

