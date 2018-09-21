You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Todd Haynes to Direct Du Pont Family Drama ‘Dry Run’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Todd Haynes
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Director Todd Haynes will take on one of America’s more famous families in his next film.

The “Carol” helmer is set to direct Participant Media’s “Dry Run,” a movie loosely based on the Du Ponts.

Participant and Mark Ruffalo are producing the pic from a script by Matthew Carnahan. Sources say Ruffalo is also considering starring in the film, but negotiations have yet to begin.

The family at the center of the story is expected to be modeled after the Du Ponts, historically one of America’s richest clans. E.I. du Pont moved to America in 1799 during the French Revolution and made his fortune as a gunpowder manufacturer, later expanding into dynamite, paints, plastics, dyes, and other materials. Some of his employees went on to invent nylon, Kevlar, and Teflon, leading to the family’s large fortune, which still totals in the billions today and is shared by more then 3,500 family members.

However, the most infamous moment in recent history for the family had nothing to do with their riches, but John E. du Pont’s involvement in the USA Wrestling program, which eventually led to his murder of gold medalist David Schultz in 1996. Coincidentally, Ruffalo played Schutlz in the critically acclaimed movie about the crime, “Foxcatcher.”

Haynes has spent most of his career developing his own projects and rarely meets for open directing assignments like this one. The history of the Du Ponts, however, holds similarities to some of the flawed characters Haynes has depicted in previous films like “Far From Heaven,” “Carol,” and the Bob Dylan drama “I’m Not There.”

Haynes most recently directed the Amazon Studios pic “Wonderstruck.” He is repped by CAA.

  • Todd Haynes

    Todd Haynes to Direct Du Pont Family Drama 'Dry Run' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Jakob Dylan2018 Film Festival Opening Night

    LA Film Festival: Jakob Dylan Talks Music Documentary 'Echo in the Canyon'

  • Joaquin Phoenix Joker

    See Joaquin Phoenix in Joker Makeup

  • The Eternals Chloe Zhao

    Marvel's 'The Eternals' Taps 'The Rider' Director Chloe Zhao

  • Johnny Galecki First Time in Variety

    Johnny Galecki on Working With Harriet Nelson, Dick Butkus, Chevy Chase as a Child Actor

  • South Africa Picks 'Sew the Winter

    South Africa Picks Real-Life Robin Hood Tale 'Sew the Winter to My Skin' for Oscars

  How National Theatre Brings Its Live Plays to the Movies

    How National Theatre Brings Its Live Plays to the Movies

