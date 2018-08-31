‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Star Noah Centineo: ‘We’ve All Talked About’ a Sequel

Don’t be surprised if we get to love some more “Boys.”

The stars of Netflix’s latest rom-com hit “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” are pushing for a sequel.

“All I know is that every single person involved in the making of that film wants a sequel,” Noah Centineo, who stars as Peter Kavinsky in the film, tells Variety. “We’ve all talked about it in depth. I’ll do as many as they want me!”

Variety caught up with Centineo on Thursday at the premiere of his new Netflix film “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” a rom-com retelling of the classic Cyrano de Bergerac story. An intelligent but unpopular high schooler, Sierra (“Stranger Things” and “Riverdale’s” Shannon Purser), falls in love with a hottie (Centineo) over the phone. But there’s a catch — Centineo’s character thinks the girl he’s been communicating with is one of the school’s prettiest and most popular girls.

“When they were like, ‘You guys pretty much fall in love over phone,’ I was like, ‘Well that’s great, I love talking on the phone,” Centineo said. “We’ve grown up with these phones.”

Producers and sisters Molly and Rachel Smith said there are nods to ’80s movies in the film, including casting “Back to the Future’s” Lea Thompson and Alan Ruck from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” playing Sierra’s parents. Director Ian Samuels also teased that there were “overt” references to John Hughes’ 1986 “Pretty in Pink” in the movie.

“I related to feeling that in high school, people are stereotyped and I felt like I never fit into any real box, and that’s what the movie gets to, how people can have assumptions of who you are,” Samuels said. “But everybody is complex, and everybody has an earnest voice that you can relate to, whether they’re a cheerleader or the flute player. You can relate on a human level.”

The theme of being yourself is reflected in Purser’s own life. She came out as bisexual in a Twitter post in 2017. The public’s reaction has been “so much more positive than I anticipated,” Purser said. “As much as people who have public platforms can be genuine and honest, the better because I think that’s more conducive to real relationships.”

Nate Nickolai contributed to this report.