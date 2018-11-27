×
‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel in the Works

To All Of The Boys I've Loved Before
CREDIT: Masha Weisberg

Netflix and Paramount’s Awesomeness Films are working on a sequel to the Netflix romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Susan Johnson, who directed the film, confirmed Tuesday that a sequel is in development in a post on her Instagram account:Well, the cat’s out of the bag! Thanks for the support, everyone!!! It’s all you!”

Netflix acquired global rights in March to the movie, produced by Paramount’s Awesomeness Films and Overbrook Entertainment. The film, released in August on the streaming platform, is based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han and stars “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress Lana Condor and “The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo. The movie also stars Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard, Andrew Bachelor, Anna Cathcart, and John Corbett.

The story, the first of a trilogy, follows a high school student whose life spins out of control when the secret love letters for every boy she’s ever loved — five in all — are mysteriously mailed out. Han also wrote “P.S. I Still Love You” and “Always and Forever, Lara Jean” as the second and third books in the trilogy.

Centino told Variety in August at the premiere of his film “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” that the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” cast was hoping for a second film.

“All I know is that every single person involved in the making of that film wants a sequel,” he said. “We’ve all talked about it in depth. I’ll do as many as they want me!”

Netflix had no comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Paramount’s parent Viacom was working on a sequel for Netflix.

