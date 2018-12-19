×
Timothee Chalamet to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival Honor for ‘Beautiful Boy’

Oakley Bull as Daisy Sheff, Maura Tierney as Karen Babour, Timothée Chalamet as Nic Sheff, Christian Convery as Jasper Sheff, and Steve Carell as David Scheff star in BEAUTIFUL BOY
CREDIT: Francois Duhamel

Timothee Chalamet will receive the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s spotlight award for an actor for his role in “Beautiful Boy.”

He will be honored at the festival’s film awards gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival, now in its 30th year, runs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14.

Timothee Chalamet gives a heartwarming, but tragic performance as a young man struggling with drug addiction in the film ‘Beautiful Boy,'” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “Last year Timothee was the recipient of the festival’s rising star award for his role in ‘Call Me by Your Name.’ He is definitely a rising star.”

Past recipients of the spotlight award include Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Sam Rockwell, and J.K. Simmons. All honorees received Academy Award nominations in the year they were recognized, with Rockwell and Simmons winning best supporting actor Oscars.

“Beautiful Boy” portrays a young man’s struggles with addiction and his attempts at recovery. It’s based on memoirs from journalist David Sheff and his son, Nic Sheff. The movie is directed by Felix van Groeningen, and also stars Steve Carell, Maura Tierney, and Amy Ryan.

Chalamet has been nominated for a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award. He was up for an Oscar for best actor this year in “Call Me by Your Name.” His other movie credits include “Lady Bird,” “Hot Summer Nights,” “Hostiles,” and “Interstellar.” Chalamet is currently filming David Michod’s “The King.”

