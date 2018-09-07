Timothee Chalamet Opens Up About His Friendship With ‘Beautiful Boy’ Subject Nic Sheff

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

The film “Beautiful Boy,” which premiered Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father and son. It’s based on books by David Sheff and Nic Sheff about their real experiences with Nic’s drug addiction and its impact on their family. Going in, Chalamet was understandably nervous to portray “another actual human being” going through dark times. But meeting Nic helped to calm his nerves and gave him an “immediate license” to play him, Chalamet said during Variety Studio, presented by AT&T at TIFF.

“It was all trepidation on my part — nerves and anxiety — which was immediately settled by [the] extraordinarily warm and kind and intelligent and wise person that Nic is, that is innate to him but also through his experiences and his life,” Chalamet said.

Chalamet was worried because he had heard negative stories that playing real people could be scary or difficult, but he said his experience “was the opposite of that.”

In fact, when Sheff saw the movie, he made a rather light-hearted observation to Chalamet: “Man, I wish I had all your clothes in the movie.”

During the interview, Chalamet pulled out his phone to show the most recent text from Sheff: “Are you going to wear a tie tonight? I can’t decide.”

When asked if he would want to pose next to David and Nic Sheff on the red carpet, Chalamet is all for it.

“Yeah, if they’ll have me.”

Amazon Studios will release the movie on Oct. 12.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Film

  • Ol' Dirty BastardMTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS,

    Sony Pictures in Early Development on Ol' Dirty Bastard Biopic

    The film “Beautiful Boy,” which premiered Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father and son. It’s based on books by David Sheff and Nic Sheff about their real experiences with Nic’s drug addiction and its impact on their family. Going in, Chalamet was understandably nervous to portray […]

  • Beautiful Boy Trailer

    Timothee Chalamet Opens Up About His Friendship With 'Beautiful Boy' Subject Nic Sheff

    The film “Beautiful Boy,” which premiered Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father and son. It’s based on books by David Sheff and Nic Sheff about their real experiences with Nic’s drug addiction and its impact on their family. Going in, Chalamet was understandably nervous to portray […]

  • Natalie Portman: Why ‘Vox Lux’ Is

    Natalie Portman Reveals Why ‘Vox Lux’ Is the Most Political Film She’s Ever Made

    The film “Beautiful Boy,” which premiered Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father and son. It’s based on books by David Sheff and Nic Sheff about their real experiences with Nic’s drug addiction and its impact on their family. Going in, Chalamet was understandably nervous to portray […]

  • 'The Fall of the American Empire'

    Toronto Film Festival: 'The Fall of the American Empire'

    The film “Beautiful Boy,” which premiered Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father and son. It’s based on books by David Sheff and Nic Sheff about their real experiences with Nic’s drug addiction and its impact on their family. Going in, Chalamet was understandably nervous to portray […]

  • Edward Berger Rio

    Edward Berger to Direct Benedict Cumberbatch, Jake Gyllenhaal in Thriller 'Rio'

    The film “Beautiful Boy,” which premiered Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father and son. It’s based on books by David Sheff and Nic Sheff about their real experiences with Nic’s drug addiction and its impact on their family. Going in, Chalamet was understandably nervous to portray […]

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast on the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

    The film “Beautiful Boy,” which premiered Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father and son. It’s based on books by David Sheff and Nic Sheff about their real experiences with Nic’s drug addiction and its impact on their family. Going in, Chalamet was understandably nervous to portray […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad