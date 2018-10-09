Timothee Chalamet Talks ‘Little Women’: ‘I Would Do Anything Greta Wanted Me to Be a Part Of’

Timothee Chalamet continues to be one of the busiest young actors in Hollywood and at the premiere for his latest film, “Beautiful Boy,” the “Call Me by Your Name” breakout gave an update on one of his most anticipated upcoming projects and his thoughts on portraying one of DC’s most famous superheroes.

“They’ve started shooting, they’ve been very nice to me,” Chalamet said of the “Little Women” team. Chalamet is playing Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. He told Variety‘s Marc Malkin he’s set to start shooting in a few weeks. “They’ve basically let me try and get [‘Beautiful Boy’] out to the world.”

“I would do anything Greta wanted me to be a part of,” the Oscar nominee continued. He worked with Gerwig previously on her directorial debut “Lady Bird.”

“I knew ‘Little Women’; I hadn’t read it,” he admitted. “But I’ve read it since. I understood it to be a literary classic, but it’s crazy, day by day in the rehearsals, I get more imbued in the legend of it all. We’re shooting in the Massachusetts area where it was written, so we have a lot of people on the crew or that are just around that, like, the book is very dear to their heart and to their youths, as well.”

While nothing concrete has been publicly revealed, the Internet recently landed on Chalamet as a dream casting for Batman. When asked his thoughts on the matter, Chalamet seemed incredulous.

“What? Who said that?” he asked. When pressed, he conceded, “‘The Dark Knight’ is one of my favorite films.”

The Dark Knight himself, Christian Bale, previously portrayed Laurie in an adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ but when that comparison was brought up, Chalamet was skeptical.

“But he played [Batman] when he was…how old was he when he played Batman? He was like 38,” Chalamet concluded.

The actor also expounded on the difficulty of his role in “Beautiful Boy.” His character, Nic Sheff, is a methamphetamine addict, with Steve Carell co-starring as his father, Dave. The film is based on the pair’s memoirs about how Nic’s addiction affected their relationship.

“It’s tough,” Chalamet admitted, of filming a movie about addiction. “I feel like the trap would be to be like, the filming of it is tough — which it was because I lost 18 pounds before we started shooting and the nature of the scenes were difficult — but it’s more, these books are — I don’t want to be projecting anything — but they’re very profound and this is a very relevant thing a lot of people go through, and yet we don’t have a vocabulary to talk about it openly.”

“Beautiful Boy” hits theaters Oct. 12.