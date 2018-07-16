Timothee Chalamet in Talks to Star in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Timothee Chalamet
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Timothee Chalamet has lined up his next gig. The Academy Award-nominated actor is in negotiations to star in Legendary’s “Dune.”

Denis Villenueve, who helmed “Blade Runner: 2049” and “Arrival,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to not only films, but also TV projects on the sci-fi property.

The projects will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will serve as a creative consultant.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Chalamet has been on a roll since starring in Oscar-nominated films “Call Me By Your Name” and “Lady Bird.” He currently has “Beautiful Boy” with Steve Carell in the works.

He is repped by UTA.

