Time’s Up Names Lisa Borders as First Ever CEO

WNBA president Lisa Borders applauds at a Seattle Storm news conference in Seattle. The WNBA is offering a security app to its players to help them stay safer while they are overseas this offseasonWNBA Security App, Seattle, USA - 21 Apr 2016
CREDIT: Elaine Thompson/AP/REX/Shutterst

Ten months after it was founded, Time’s Up has named Lisa Borders as its first ever president and chief executive officer.

The group was formed in January of 2018 after the entertainment industry was roiled by a series of sexual harassment allegations involving moguls and entertainers such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, and Matt Lauer. Time’s Up is advocating for safer work environments for women in Hollywood and in other industries. The organization was launched by a number of prominent artists and entertainers, including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Universal Pictures chief Donna Langley and prominent showbiz lawyer Nina Shaw.

Borders most recently served as president of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), where she helped the league grow its attendance and television viewership.

Vanity Fair first broke the news of Borders’ appointment.

More to come…

