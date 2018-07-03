Tim Robbins Says ‘Shawshank Redemption’ Was the ‘Best Script I’ve Ever Read’

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Actor and director Tim Robbins, who recently received the crystal globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, sat down with Variety film critic Peter Debruge at the fest to discuss his directing inspirations and the prolonged success of “Shawshank Redemption.”

Though Debruge noted that Robbins had worked with several filmmakers before his first turn in the director’s chair, Robert Altman, who directed Robbins in 1992’s “The Player,” stood out in Robbins’ memory as an early role model.

“The most influential for me was Altman because he was the director I worked with right before I directed my first film,” Robbins said. “In a way, I kind of viewed ‘The Player’ as my film school. I went to that job with an excitement and an openness and a need to learn, and he was the perfect teacher.”

The pair also discussed Robbins’ acting endeavors, including the now-classic prison drama “The Shawshank Redemption,” which has been revered since it debuted in 1994 by fans and critics alike.

“It did take me by surprise when it first happened,” Robbins said in reference to the film’s popularity. “I thought the film was really great. I thought the script was the best script I’ve ever read, and I thought there was a great movie made of it. To have that kind of recognition and acknowledgement by so many people — it’s one of those bucket list things. It takes a lot of pressure off of you.”

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival began on June 29 and runs through July 7.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO MERCHANDISINGMandatory

    Irish Character Actor Derrick O'Connor Dies at 77

    Actor and director Tim Robbins, who recently received the crystal globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, sat down with Variety film critic Peter Debruge at the fest to discuss his directing inspirations and the prolonged success of “Shawshank Redemption.” Though Debruge noted that Robbins had worked with several filmmakers before his first turn in the director’s […]

  • Tim Robbins

    Tim Robbins Says 'Shawshank Redemption' Was the 'Best Script I've Ever Read'

    Actor and director Tim Robbins, who recently received the crystal globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, sat down with Variety film critic Peter Debruge at the fest to discuss his directing inspirations and the prolonged success of “Shawshank Redemption.” Though Debruge noted that Robbins had worked with several filmmakers before his first turn in the director’s […]

  • Vanessa Kirby

    'The Crown's' Vanessa Kirby Joins Dwayne Johnson in 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor and director Tim Robbins, who recently received the crystal globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, sat down with Variety film critic Peter Debruge at the fest to discuss his directing inspirations and the prolonged success of “Shawshank Redemption.” Though Debruge noted that Robbins had worked with several filmmakers before his first turn in the director’s […]

  • First Purge

    Film Review: 'The First Purge'

    Actor and director Tim Robbins, who recently received the crystal globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, sat down with Variety film critic Peter Debruge at the fest to discuss his directing inspirations and the prolonged success of “Shawshank Redemption.” Though Debruge noted that Robbins had worked with several filmmakers before his first turn in the director’s […]

  • Apple Hires BBC Films Alum Joe

    Apple Hires BBC Films Alum Joe Oppenheimer for International Content Role

    Actor and director Tim Robbins, who recently received the crystal globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, sat down with Variety film critic Peter Debruge at the fest to discuss his directing inspirations and the prolonged success of “Shawshank Redemption.” Though Debruge noted that Robbins had worked with several filmmakers before his first turn in the director’s […]

  • Screenvision Completes Sale to Abry Partners

    Screenvision Completes Sale to Abry, Will Explore Gaming, E-Commerce Opportunities (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor and director Tim Robbins, who recently received the crystal globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, sat down with Variety film critic Peter Debruge at the fest to discuss his directing inspirations and the prolonged success of “Shawshank Redemption.” Though Debruge noted that Robbins had worked with several filmmakers before his first turn in the director’s […]

  • Black Factory, Machado Filmes Set for

    Black Factory, Machado Filmes Set for Sorority Tale ‘Estela’

    Actor and director Tim Robbins, who recently received the crystal globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, sat down with Variety film critic Peter Debruge at the fest to discuss his directing inspirations and the prolonged success of “Shawshank Redemption.” Though Debruge noted that Robbins had worked with several filmmakers before his first turn in the director’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad