Here’s a Quick Guide to All of Tiffany Haddish’s Upcoming Movies

A year after her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” Tiffany Haddish has more than half a dozen movies lined up. And unlike some actors who stockpile potential projects that aren’t likely to see the light of day, most of these movies are well on their way to theaters.

Since “Girls Trip,” the actress became the first black female stand-up comedian to host “Saturday Night Live,” released her book “The Last Black Unicorn,” stars with Tracy Morgan in TBS’s sitcom “The Last OG,” and had a supporting role in Lionsgate’s basketball comedy “Uncle Drew.” Here’s a quick guide to all the places Haddish will appear on the big screen in the next year:

Sept. 28 — She stars in Universal’s comedy “Night School,” in which she plays a no-nonsense teacher opposite Kevin Hart’s particularly hapless student. Footage from “Night School,” directed by “Girls Trip” director Malcolm D. Lee, received the biggest laughs of more than 100 movies shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April.

Oct. 12 — Two weeks after “Night School,” Haddish stars with Ike Barinholtz in Roadside Attractions’ wicked political comedy “The Oath,” Barinholtz’s directorial debut. “The Oath” centers around a couple whose Thanksgiving takes a turn for the worse when two federal agents wind up being held captive in their living room. Haddish is an executive producer on the project. Barinholtz also wrote the script.

Nov. 2 — Paramount opens “Nobody’s Fool,” directed by Tyler Perry. Haddish will portray a wild woman who gets released from prison and reunites with her sister, played by Tika Sumpter. Sumpter’s character is in an online relationship with a man who may be catfishing her.

Feb. 8, 2019 — Warner Bros. launches “The Lego Movie 2.” Haddish is voicing one of the characters. “Trolls” director Mike Mitchell is directing. “The Lego Movie” grossed nearly $470 million worldwide in 2014.

June 7, 2019 — Haddish announced at CinemaCon that she was voicing a shih tzu dog opposite Hart’s Snowball in Universal’s “Secret Life of Pets 2.”

June 28, 2019 — Paramount opens “Limited Partners” with Haddish starring with Rose Byrne and Miguel Arteta directing. The story centers on two female friends who build a successful company, then find their relationship tested following a buyout offer.

Sept. 20, 2019 — Haddish will star in a non-comedy role as Warner Bros. opens “The Kitchen,” the directorial debut for “Straight Outta Compton” screenwriter Andrea Berloff, based on the comic book series about a crime gang in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s in which the women take over when the men go to prison. Margo Martindale, Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy play Haddish’s partners in crime.

Haddish is also teamed with Ali Wong in the Netflix animated series “Tuca and Bertie,” which explrores the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building. Haddish is Tuca, a care-free toucan, and Wong is Bertie is an anxious, daydreaming songbird.