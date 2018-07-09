Tiffany Haddish Comedy ‘Limited Partners’ Taps Director Miguel Arteta

Dave McNary

Miguel Arteta
CREDIT: Joanne Davidson/SilverHub for Sundance/REX/Shutterstock

Paramount has tapped Miguel Arteta to direct the upcoming Tiffany Haddish comedy “Limited Partners.”

The studio announced in May that it had pulled “Transformers 7” from its June 28, 2019, release date, and slotted Haddish’s comedy “Limited Partners” in its place. Paramount set up the project last fall with writers Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly. The story centers on two female friends who build a successful company, then find their relationship tested following a buyout offer.

Peter Principato, Itay Reiss, and Joel Zadak are producing through Artists First, the re-named Principato-Young. Haddish is an executive producer and helped develop the script.

Haddish broke out in last year’s “Girls Trip” and will star in two comedies this fall: Universal’s “Night School” with Kevin Hart on Sept. 28 and Paramount’s Tyler Perry comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” opening Nov. 2. She’s also joining Hart in the voice cast of Universal’s “Secret Life of Pets 2,” out on June 7, 2019.

Haddish stars on TBS’ comedy “The Last O.G.” opposite Tracy Morgan. The series is currently in production on its second season.

Arteta’s directing credits include “Chuck & Buck,” “The Good Girl,” “Cedar Rapids,” “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” “Beatriz at Dinner,” and the experimental comedy “Duck Butter,” starring Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa.

Arteta is represented by WME and Management 360. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

