Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Limited Partners’ Rounds Out Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Tiffany Haddish's 'Limited Partners' Rounds Out Cast

Justin Kroll

Ari Graynor, Jacob Latimore, Karan Soni, Jimmy O. Yang, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair, and Billy Porter have rounded out the ensemble of the Paramount Players comedy “Limited Partners” starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne.

Miguel Arteta is directing the pic with Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly penning the script.

The story centers on two female friends who build a successful company, then find their relationship tested following a buyout offer.

Peter Principato, Itay Reiss, and Joel Zadak are producing through Artists First, the re-named Principato-Young. Haddish is an executive producer and helped develop the script.

The film is scheduled to bow on June 28, 2019.

Graynor was most recently seen in Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here” and can be seen next in “The Front Runner.” She is repped by UTA and Management 360. Yang is best known for his role on “Silicon Valley” and was also recently seen in “Crazy Rich Asians.” He is repped by WME and Artists Firsts.

Latimore was most recently seen in Showtime’s first season of “The Chi” and is expected back for Season 2. He is repped by CAA and Tish Taylor Management.

Porter was recently seen on FX’s “Pose,” which earned him critical acclaim, and can currently be seen on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.” He is repped by WME and Industry Entertainment. Soni is best known as the cab driver Dopinder in the “Deadpool” movies and can be seen next in “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.” He is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Rothwell is best known for her role on HBO’s “Insecure” and was also recently seen in Fox’s “Love, Simon.” She is repped by WME and Edna Cowan Management. St. Clair can currently be seen on the ABC series “American Housewife.” She is repped by UTA and Rise Management.

    Tiffany Haddish's 'Limited Partners' Rounds Out Cast

    Judi Dench Joins Star-Studded 'Cats' Movie

    15 Women Horror Directors Jason Blum Can Add to His List

    Hailee Steinfeld to Star in Netflix Music Drama 'Idol'

    FiGa Films Nets 'Fireflies'

    Disney and Fox Film Merger Could Be Heavy on Drama (Analysis)

