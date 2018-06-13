Tiffany Haddish-Ike Barinholtz Comedy ‘The Oath’ Set for Fall Release

Roadside Attractions and Topic Studios have partnered to buy North American rights to the holiday season comedy “The Oath,” starring Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz, with a plan for a fall release.

“The Oath,” Barinholtz’s directorial debut, centers around a couple whose Thanksgiving takes a turn for the worse when two federal agents wind up being held captive in their living room. Barinholtz also wrote the script.

The film also stars John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Barinholtz’s brother Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis.

“The Oath” is produced by Sean McKittrick & Ray Mansfield of QC Entertainment, Barinholtz and David Stassen of 23/34 Pictures and Andrew Robinson of Aperture Media Productions. Haddish served as an executive producer along with QC’s Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Kristen Murtha.

“Ike’s hilarious directorial feature debut reinvents the holiday comedy for our times,” said Roadside Attractions chiefs Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. “He and Tiffany make one of the greatest on-screen couples we’ve seen, and their family Thanksgiving troubles will have audiences laughing at our uncertain political madness without checking their intelligence at the gate.”