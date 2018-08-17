You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Thomas Mann Joins Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Thomas Mann Lady and the Tramp
CREDIT: Shutterstock/Disney

Thomas Mann is set to join Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp” in the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear.

Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also set to play Mann’s wife, Darling.

The majority of the cast will play CGI characters, similar to Disney’s wildly successful adaptations of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Jungle Book,” though Mann and Clemons’ characters will be live-action roles. “Lady and the Tramp” tells the story of an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who lives with an upper-middle-class family, but is set astray when the family has a baby. Lady ends up meeting a mongrel known as the Tramp on the streets. They embark on a romantic journey and eventually fall in love.

Dear was the human owner who decided to get rid of Lady after the birth of their child.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” filmmaker Charlie Bean is directing the remake. It is expected to debut on Disney’s upcoming digital streaming service, which launches in 2019. Andrew Bujalski wrote the script. Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are overseeing for Disney.

Best known for his role in the critically acclaimed “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” Mann was most recently seen in the Legendary pic “Kong: Skull Island.” He has a handful of upcoming films, including the Netflix crime drama “The Highwaymen,” where he will play one of the deputies that helped hunt down Bonnie and Clyde.

He is repped UTA and Industry Entertainment.

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More Film

  • Thomas Mann Lady and the Tramp

    Thomas Mann Joins Disney's Live-Action 'Lady and the Tramp' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Thomas Mann is set to join Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp” in the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear. Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also set to play Mann’s wife, Darling. The majority of the cast will play […]

  • Sarajevo CineLink Industry Days Embrace Co-Productions,

    Sarajevo's CineLink Industry Days Embrace Co-Productions, Documentaries

    Thomas Mann is set to join Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp” in the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear. Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also set to play Mann’s wife, Darling. The majority of the cast will play […]

  • ‘El Angél’ Breaks Argentina’s Domestic Movie

    ‘El Angél’ Breaks Argentina’s Domestic Box Office Record

    Thomas Mann is set to join Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp” in the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear. Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also set to play Mann’s wife, Darling. The majority of the cast will play […]

  • Mark Wahlberg stars in MILE 22

    Box Office: Mark Wahlberg's 'Mile 22' Picks Up $1 Million on Thursday Night

    Thomas Mann is set to join Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp” in the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear. Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also set to play Mann’s wife, Darling. The majority of the cast will play […]

  • Chile’s Sanfic: 7 Takes on The

    Chile’s Sanfic: 7 Takes on This Year’s Festival

    Thomas Mann is set to join Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp” in the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear. Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also set to play Mann’s wife, Darling. The majority of the cast will play […]

  • Sanfic 2018: Profiles of 10 Shorts

    Sanfic 2018: 10 Shorts to Watch

    Thomas Mann is set to join Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp” in the role of Lady’s human owner, Jim Dear. Tessa Thompson is on board to play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also set to play Mann’s wife, Darling. The majority of the cast will play […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad