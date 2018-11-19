×
'This Is Spinal Tap,' 'Reality Bites' Set for 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Dave McNary

Derek Smalls Spinal Tap
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shore Fire

The Tribeca Film Festival has unveiled its first programming for the 2019 festival with a 35th anniversary screening of “This Is Spinal Tap” and a 25th anniversary showing for “Reality Bites.”

The titles were announced Monday for the festival’s 18th edition, which will run April 24-May 5.

This Is Spinal Tap” stars and creators Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Rob Reiner, who also directed, will pay tribute to the band after the screening with a musical performance and a conversation to follow.

“’Spinal Tap’ proves there is definitely a fine line between stupid and clever,” said Reiner, quoting from the movie.

Reality Bites” starred Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Janeane Garofalo, Steve Zahn, and Ben Stiller, who also directed. A conversation will follow the screening to take a look back at the making of the film and the characters who are sometimes cited as having embodied the spirit of Generation X.

“’Reality Bites’ was a formative experience in my life,” Stiller said. “To have a 25 year anniversary screening is very exciting. Looking forward to seeing the whole cast, and possibly changing the ending so Michael gets Lelaina.”

Paula Weinstein, evec VP of Tribecas Enterprises, said, “From the heavy metal bands of the ‘80s to Generation X in the early ‘90s, ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ and ‘Reality Bites’ didn’t just capture the spirit of their respective times — they helped define them. We’re excited to bring these two films back to the big screen for existing fans and also to introduce them to new audiences.”

Tribeca has previously hosted reunions and anniversary events for “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II,” “Goodfellas,” “Scarface,” “Schindler’s List,” “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy.”

