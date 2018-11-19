‘Luke Cage’ Star Theo Rossi Joins Netflix Thriller ‘Rattlesnake’

“Sons of Anarchy” star Theo Rossi has joined the cast of “Rattlesnake,” an upcoming Netflix movie from filmmaker Zak Hilditch.

Character details are under wraps, but Rossi will star alongside Carmen Ejogo (“It Comes at Night,” “True Detective”) in the psychological thriller, which is currently in production.

It follows a single mother who accepts emergency help from a mysterious woman when her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake. She’s forced to return the favor by taking the life of a stranger in the desert town of Tulia, Texas. Hilditch is reteaming with producer Ross Dinerstein and his label Campfire on the project.

Rossi most recently appeared on two seasons of the Netflix series “Luke Cage,” part of the streamer’s cluster of Marvel Studios television properties, where he played fan favorite villain Hernan Enrique Salazar “Shades” Alvarez. His breakout role came on Kurt Sutter’s FX series “Sons of Anarchy,” where he portrayed hacker and intelligence officer Juice Ortiz.

Rossi is repped by Creative Artists Agency, Management 360 and law firm Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.