‘Luke Cage’ Actor Theo Rossi Joins Mary J. Blige in ‘Body Cam’

Theo Rossi attends the premiere of the Netflix original series Marvel's "Luke Cage" season two at The Edison Ballroom, in New YorkNY Premiere of Netflix's "Luke Cage" Season 2, New York, USA - 21 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutt

Theo Rossi, best known for his roles in “Sons of Anarchy” and “Luke Cage,” is set to join Mary J. Blige in Paramount’s “Body Cam.”

Nat Wolff is also on board with Malik Vitthal tapped to direct for Paramount Players. The project, produced by Matt Kaplan, was the first major purchase for Paramount Players chief Brian Robbins last year.

Nick McCarthy and John Ridley have performed rewrites of the spec script originally penned by Richmond Riedel. Described as “Get Out” meets “End of Watch,” the story follows several LAPD officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops — all of which was caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover-up.

Blige will portray a police officer in “Body Cam” who begins seeing visions and starts to investigate the cover-up. The role Rossi will be playing is still unknown.

Rossi first broke onto the scene as Juice, a member of the motorcycle club “Sons of Anarchy” and starred in the series until it ended in 2014. He later appeared Marvel’s “Luke Cage” and was also recently seen in Universal’s “Lowriders.”

He is repped by CAA and Management 360.

