‘The Wife’ Director Björn Runge Sets ‘Remember Me’ as Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Wife” director Björn Runge has signed on to direct the indie feature “Remember Me.”

Runge will direct from a script written by Stephen Glantz, which is based on the true story of Abe and Regina Tauber, who fell in love at a young age, were separated by the German invasion of Poland, and their journey, thereafter, is an unbelievable tale of survival.

The pic will be produced by Kim Waltrip of Wonderstar Productions, Mark R. Harris of the Harris Company, and Patti Gribow.

“‘Remember Me’ is a script with a very strong emotional force. It’s a story about love and it’s a story about survival under severe circumstances,” said Runge. “As a director, it’s a true privilege to be a part of this upcoming film. It’s about strong characters dealing with a whole spectra of human behavior. What gets the leading characters Regina and Abe through the night is the force of love. I was absolutely breathless after my first reading, and that’s how I want the audience to be after seeing this film.”

Runge is a Swedish director whose film “The Wife,” starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce, will be released this summer by Sony Classics and is already receiving award-season hype.

He is repped by Echo Lake Management and Independent Talent Group.