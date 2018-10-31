You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First-Look Image From ‘The Song of Names,’ Starring Clive Owen, Tim Roth (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sabrina Lantos

Variety has been given exclusive access to the first-look image from “The Song of Names,” starring Clive Owen and Tim Roth. HanWay Films is selling the film at the American Film Market.

Jeffrey Caine wrote the screenplay, based on the novel by Norman Lebrecht. The original score is by Howard Shore.

The film, described as an “emotional detective story,” unfolds at the start of World War II. It centers on 9-year-old violin prodigy Dovidl, a recent Polish-Jewish refugee to London. His brother Martin, of the same age, is devoted to him.

Hours before Dovidl’s debut concert performance at the age of 21 he vanishes without a trace. Decades later, a young violinist shows Martin, now in his late 50s, a stylistic flourish that could only have been taught by Dovidl. This prompts Martin to begin a search overseas for his lost brother, “one that will lead to surprising revelations for both men and for Helen, the woman who stood between them.”

Other cast include Catherine McCormack, Jonah Hauer King and Gerran Howell.

The film is directed by François Girard and is produced by Robert Lantos, Lyse Lafontaine and Nick Hirschkorn. The co-producer is Viktoria Petranyi. Executive producers include Mark Musselman, Peter Touche and Stephen Spence.

The film is a Serendipity Point Films and Ingenious Media presentation of a Serendipity Point Films, Lyla Films and Proton Cinema co-production. It is produced in association with Telefilm Canada, SODEC, HanWay and Feel Films. Elevation Pictures will distribute in Canada.

