‘The Sisters Brothers’ Wows Audiences in Venice

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
John C. Reilly, Jacques Audiard. Actor John C. Reilly, left, and director Jacques Audiard poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Sisters Brothers' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, ItalyFilm Festival 2018 The Sister Brothers Red Carpet, Venice, Italy - 02 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutt

Audiences gave “The Sister Brothers” a five-minute standing ovation following its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

After the premiere, actor John C. Reilly, director Jacques Audiard, and composer Alexandre Desplat were beaming as they congratulated each other. The film’s co-stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal were not at the screening.

Earlier in the day, “The Sisters Brothers” also received an enthusiastic response at a press screening, where some members of the audience cheered as the credits rolled.

At an afternoon news conference, Audiard called on film festivals, including Venice, to have better representation of women — even though “The Sisters Brothers” itself has hardly any female characters, and not a single one in a major role. Reilly acknowledged that disparity, but contended that the film itself addresses “masculinity and the gender balance” and noted that half of the movie’s crew members were women.

The Venice premieres of Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” and Luca Guadagnino’s remake of horror classic “Suspiria,” among others, have also been greeted with standing ovations on the Lido.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Film

  • John C. Reilly, Jacques Audiard. Actor

    'The Sisters Brothers' Wows Audiences in Venice

    Audiences gave “The Sister Brothers” a five-minute standing ovation following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. After the premiere, actor John C. Reilly, director Jacques Audiard, and composer Alexandre Desplat were beaming as they congratulated each other. The film’s co-stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal were not at the screening. Earlier in the day, […]

  • John C. Reilly (left) stars as

    Venice Film Review: 'The Sisters Brothers'

    Audiences gave “The Sister Brothers” a five-minute standing ovation following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. After the premiere, actor John C. Reilly, director Jacques Audiard, and composer Alexandre Desplat were beaming as they congratulated each other. The film’s co-stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal were not at the screening. Earlier in the day, […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Tops International Box Office With $77 Million in China

    Audiences gave “The Sister Brothers” a five-minute standing ovation following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. After the premiere, actor John C. Reilly, director Jacques Audiard, and composer Alexandre Desplat were beaming as they congratulated each other. The film’s co-stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal were not at the screening. Earlier in the day, […]

  • 'Buster Scruggs,' 'Sisters Brothers' Gallop Into

    The Western Gallops Into Oscar Season With ‘Sisters Brothers’ and ‘Buster Scruggs’

    Audiences gave “The Sister Brothers” a five-minute standing ovation following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. After the premiere, actor John C. Reilly, director Jacques Audiard, and composer Alexandre Desplat were beaming as they congratulated each other. The film’s co-stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal were not at the screening. Earlier in the day, […]

  • 'Charlie Says' Review: Mary Harron's Thinly

    Venice Film Review: 'Charlie Says'

    Audiences gave “The Sister Brothers” a five-minute standing ovation following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. After the premiere, actor John C. Reilly, director Jacques Audiard, and composer Alexandre Desplat were beaming as they congratulated each other. The film’s co-stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal were not at the screening. Earlier in the day, […]

  • 'Amanda' Review: A Tender, Full-Hearted Showcase

    Venice Film Review: 'Amanda'

    Audiences gave “The Sister Brothers” a five-minute standing ovation following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. After the premiere, actor John C. Reilly, director Jacques Audiard, and composer Alexandre Desplat were beaming as they congratulated each other. The film’s co-stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal were not at the screening. Earlier in the day, […]

  • Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman Top Acting

    Oscars: From Hugh Jackman to Nicole Kidman, Lead Acting Races Take Shape in Telluride

    Audiences gave “The Sister Brothers” a five-minute standing ovation following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. After the premiere, actor John C. Reilly, director Jacques Audiard, and composer Alexandre Desplat were beaming as they congratulated each other. The film’s co-stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal were not at the screening. Earlier in the day, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad