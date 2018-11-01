You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions’ Continue Latido Sales Spree (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy: Latido Films

Madrid-based Latido Films has closed high-profile deals on two flagship titles, licensing Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Toronto-San Sebastian player “The Realm” to China’s Heyday, Rialto for Australia and the U.K.’s Signature Entertainment, as well as selling Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” to Japan’s Synca Creations.

The sales mark part of a score or more new territory deals confirmed or near to fruition as Latido hits this week’s American Film Market, having already announced near 3o territory sales off Cannes, Venice, Toronto and San Sebastian.

The Synca Creations accord also takes in “Ni Distintos, ni diferentes: Campeones,” Alvaro Longoria’s docu-feature profile of the special needs actors starring in “Champions.”

In further sales deals, playing off a strong line in first features from standout women directors, Latido has licensed Colombian Laura Mora’s revenge thriller “Killing Jesus” to France’s Bobine Films and Germany’s Waystone Film. HBO Eastern Europe has acquired Roma lesbian couple drama “Carmen & Lola,” directed by Arantxa Echevarría, as well as “Champions” and Gaston Duprat’s Venice-selected art world dramedy “My Masterpiece.”

Germany’s Atlas Film has picked up Andrés Koppel’s murder mystery “Mist & the Maiden”; Taiwan’s HBO Media has pre-bought Mariano Cohn’s “4 x 4,” a big fest candidate for 2019.

“We have opened up to third-party company films, beyond our partners, and to comedies. A batch of movies are performing very well. We are firing on multiple cylinders,” said Latido Films head Antonio Saura.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • ‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions’ Continue Latido Films’

    ‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions’ Continue Latido Sales Spree (EXCLUSIVE)

    Madrid-based Latido Films has closed high-profile deals on two flagship titles, licensing Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Toronto-San Sebastian player “The Realm” to China’s Heyday, Rialto for Australia and the U.K.’s Signature Entertainment, as well as selling Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” to Japan’s Synca Creations. The sales mark part of a score or more new territory deals confirmed […]

  • Frozen musical Broadway

    'Frozen 2' Release Moves Up a Week

    Madrid-based Latido Films has closed high-profile deals on two flagship titles, licensing Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Toronto-San Sebastian player “The Realm” to China’s Heyday, Rialto for Australia and the U.K.’s Signature Entertainment, as well as selling Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” to Japan’s Synca Creations. The sales mark part of a score or more new territory deals confirmed […]

  • ‘Manta Ray’ and ‘Bulbul Can Sing’

    ‘Manta Ray’ and ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ win Mumbai Festival Prizes

    Madrid-based Latido Films has closed high-profile deals on two flagship titles, licensing Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Toronto-San Sebastian player “The Realm” to China’s Heyday, Rialto for Australia and the U.K.’s Signature Entertainment, as well as selling Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” to Japan’s Synca Creations. The sales mark part of a score or more new territory deals confirmed […]

  • Mirai, an animated film by Mamoru

    Independent Animation Makes Big Play for Oscar Gold

    Madrid-based Latido Films has closed high-profile deals on two flagship titles, licensing Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Toronto-San Sebastian player “The Realm” to China’s Heyday, Rialto for Australia and the U.K.’s Signature Entertainment, as well as selling Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” to Japan’s Synca Creations. The sales mark part of a score or more new territory deals confirmed […]

  • Bette Midler and Bella Abzug

    Bette Midler in Talks to Play Politician Bella Abzug in Gloria Steinem Biopic

    Madrid-based Latido Films has closed high-profile deals on two flagship titles, licensing Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Toronto-San Sebastian player “The Realm” to China’s Heyday, Rialto for Australia and the U.K.’s Signature Entertainment, as well as selling Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” to Japan’s Synca Creations. The sales mark part of a score or more new territory deals confirmed […]

  • The Incredibles 2 Dr. Seuss The

    Some Familiar Faces Miss Oscar Race as Toons Face Off

    Madrid-based Latido Films has closed high-profile deals on two flagship titles, licensing Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Toronto-San Sebastian player “The Realm” to China’s Heyday, Rialto for Australia and the U.K.’s Signature Entertainment, as well as selling Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” to Japan’s Synca Creations. The sales mark part of a score or more new territory deals confirmed […]

  • Alexander Skarsgard-Nat Wolff Drama 'Kill Team'

    A24 Buys Alexander Skarsgard-Nat Wolff Military Drama 'Kill Team' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Madrid-based Latido Films has closed high-profile deals on two flagship titles, licensing Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Toronto-San Sebastian player “The Realm” to China’s Heyday, Rialto for Australia and the U.K.’s Signature Entertainment, as well as selling Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” to Japan’s Synca Creations. The sales mark part of a score or more new territory deals confirmed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad