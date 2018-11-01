‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions’ Continue Latido Sales Spree (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Latido Films has closed high-profile deals on two flagship titles, licensing Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Toronto-San Sebastian player “The Realm” to China’s Heyday, Rialto for Australia and the U.K.’s Signature Entertainment, as well as selling Spain’s Oscar submission “Champions” to Japan’s Synca Creations.

The sales mark part of a score or more new territory deals confirmed or near to fruition as Latido hits this week’s American Film Market, having already announced near 3o territory sales off Cannes, Venice, Toronto and San Sebastian.

The Synca Creations accord also takes in “Ni Distintos, ni diferentes: Campeones,” Alvaro Longoria’s docu-feature profile of the special needs actors starring in “Champions.”

In further sales deals, playing off a strong line in first features from standout women directors, Latido has licensed Colombian Laura Mora’s revenge thriller “Killing Jesus” to France’s Bobine Films and Germany’s Waystone Film. HBO Eastern Europe has acquired Roma lesbian couple drama “Carmen & Lola,” directed by Arantxa Echevarría, as well as “Champions” and Gaston Duprat’s Venice-selected art world dramedy “My Masterpiece.”

Germany’s Atlas Film has picked up Andrés Koppel’s murder mystery “Mist & the Maiden”; Taiwan’s HBO Media has pre-bought Mariano Cohn’s “4 x 4,” a big fest candidate for 2019.

“We have opened up to third-party company films, beyond our partners, and to comedies. A batch of movies are performing very well. We are firing on multiple cylinders,” said Latido Films head Antonio Saura.