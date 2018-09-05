‘The Old Man and the Gun’ Set for European Premiere at Zurich Film Festival

“The Old Man and the Gun,” starring Robert Redford and helmed by David Lowery, and “Life Itself,” from “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman will have their European premieres at the Zurich Film Festival.

“The Old Man and the Gun” could be Redford’s acting swansong. “Rumored to be Robert Redford’s final performance, this quiet spin on a mythological American type — a man who robs banks armed only with his charm — feels like a great way to go,” Variety said in its Telluride review. “Life Itself” sees Fogelman direct from his own script. The rom-com stars Annette Bening, Oscar Isaac, and Olivia Wilde.

Danish helmer Thomas Vinterberg’s submarine disaster drama “Kursk” – starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Colin Firth, Léa Seydoux, Max von Sydow, Michael Nyqvist – will also have its European premiere at Zurich.

The movies are among several that will have gala screenings at the Swiss festival, which has already announced Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” as the opening night movie at its upcoming 14th edition.

Several pictures that were at Venice will also have gala screenings including Bradley Cooper’s Lady Gaga-starrer “A Star is Born,” Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film, “The Favourite.” Each will be getting its premiere in German-speaking Europe.

There will also be gala screenings of Jacques Audiard’s “The Sister Brothers,” and Damien Chazelle’s “First Man,” which gets its Swiss premiere.

The gala section is rounded out by “Beautiful Boy,” helmed by Felix Van Groeningen and starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, and Nadine Labaki’s “Capharnaum.”

The 14th Zurich Film Festival runs Sept. 27-Oct. 7.