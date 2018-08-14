YouTube Removes ‘The Nun’ Ad After Jump-Scare Complaints

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Conjuring 2 The Nun
CREDIT: New Line Cinema

A recent ad for “The Nun,” the fifth flick in “The Conjuring” series, is not the most saintly.

Because of the fear the six-second clip has incited in unsuspecting viewers, YouTube has notably taken the video down from the site. The preview, which was streaming before other videos would load on YouTube, displays a typical volume sign increasing in volume and then lowering all the way down when suddenly, the titular nun in full-horror mode appears and makes a blood-curdling scream.

One Twitter user issued a warning about the choice jump-scare in the video and cautioned viewers to turn down the volume “if you have anxiety or just straight up hate jumpscares.” The tweet received over 145,000 likes and 132,000 retweets.

YouTube responded in appreciation for notifying it of the ad’s inflammatory potential, which, the company’s team Twitter account notes, violates its shocking content policy.

According to its “violent and shocking content in ads” policy, YouTube strives “to avoid offending or shocking users with websites, or apps that are inappropriate for our ad network.” Examples of content considered violent or shocking include “gruesome imagery” and “promotions that are likely to shock or scare.”

Shocking factors in video ads concern items like “whether the video shows scenes containing violent and/or graphic imagery that can be shocking or disturbing to viewers” or “whether the violence contained in the video is realistic when posted in a dramatic context.”

While the YouTube ad for the film may be down, “The Nun” will be “jumping” into theaters on Sept. 7. Set in 1952 Romania, the film follows the investigation of the mysterious death of a nun at a monastery. Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet star.

A re-upload of the ad can be seen here (at your own risk).

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Conjuring 2 The Nun

    YouTube Removes 'The Nun' Ad After Jump-Scare Complaints

    A recent ad for “The Nun,” the fifth flick in “The Conjuring” series, is not the most saintly. Because of the fear the six-second clip has incited in unsuspecting viewers, YouTube has notably taken the video down from the site. The preview, which was streaming before other videos would load on YouTube, displays a typical […]

  • Tessa Thompson'Thor: Ragnarok' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Tessa Thompson Eyes Lead Role in Disney's Live-Action 'Lady and the Tramp'

    A recent ad for “The Nun,” the fifth flick in “The Conjuring” series, is not the most saintly. Because of the fear the six-second clip has incited in unsuspecting viewers, YouTube has notably taken the video down from the site. The preview, which was streaming before other videos would load on YouTube, displays a typical […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians' to Shine With $26 Million-Plus Opening

    A recent ad for “The Nun,” the fifth flick in “The Conjuring” series, is not the most saintly. Because of the fear the six-second clip has incited in unsuspecting viewers, YouTube has notably taken the video down from the site. The preview, which was streaming before other videos would load on YouTube, displays a typical […]

  • A Star Is Born Halloween

    Poll: Which Fall Movie Are You Most Excited to See?

    A recent ad for “The Nun,” the fifth flick in “The Conjuring” series, is not the most saintly. Because of the fear the six-second clip has incited in unsuspecting viewers, YouTube has notably taken the video down from the site. The preview, which was streaming before other videos would load on YouTube, displays a typical […]

  • Jesse Plemons Antlers

    Jesse Plemons to Co-Star With Keri Russell in Scott Cooper's 'Antlers' (EXCLUSIVE)

    A recent ad for “The Nun,” the fifth flick in “The Conjuring” series, is not the most saintly. Because of the fear the six-second clip has incited in unsuspecting viewers, YouTube has notably taken the video down from the site. The preview, which was streaming before other videos would load on YouTube, displays a typical […]

  • You Can Choose Your Family

    Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Narrative, Documentary Feature Selections

    A recent ad for “The Nun,” the fifth flick in “The Conjuring” series, is not the most saintly. Because of the fear the six-second clip has incited in unsuspecting viewers, YouTube has notably taken the video down from the site. The preview, which was streaming before other videos would load on YouTube, displays a typical […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad