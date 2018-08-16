You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Nun’ Eyes Huge $32 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Rebecca Rubin

The Nun Trailer
After popcorn season comes to a close, Warner Bros. is hoping to scare moviegoers back into theaters with “The Nun.”

Early tracking suggests the fifth installment in “The Conjuring” franchise is on pace to open to more than $32 million when it opens on Sept. 7, though some estimates predict it could make as much as $37 million. That’s a promising launch given the low price tag typically attached to horror movies.

The Nun,” a spinoff of “The Conjuring 2,” stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet. It is set in Romania in 1951 and centers on a Catholic priest and a novice who are sent to the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a nun. The first four iterations in the “Conjuring” universe — including “Annabelle” and its sequel — have generated over $1.1 billion globally.

It won’t come close to matching the surprise success of the same weekend last September when Andy Muschietti’s “It” shattered records with its massive $123 million debut. The Warner Bros. and New Line hit went on to earn over $700 million worldwide. A sequel, “It: Chapter 2,” is currently in the works.

“The Nun” will compete against another horror title, STX’s “Peppermint.” Jennifer Garner stars in the thriller, which is on track for a debut between $8 million and $13 million. Also releasing on the same weekend is “God Bless the Broken Road.” The drama looks to open to around $3 million.

  • The Nun Trailer

    'The Nun' Eyes Huge $32 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

  • M Review

    Locarno Film Review: 'M'

  • David Ready

    Chernin Entertainment Ups David Ready to Exec VP of Film and Television

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Cuts Film Selections for Subscribers to Six-Seven Titles per Day

  • To All Of The Boys I've

    Film Review: Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

  • Jared Leto

    Jared Leto Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Editor, Composer Teamed to Bring Pacing,

    Editor and Composer Delivered Pacing, Mood for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

