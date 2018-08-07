‘The Meg’ Is ‘Jaws’ on Steroids, Says Star Rainn Wilson

Going to the beach is about to get a bit scarier with the release of sci-fi horror movie “The Meg.”

The Warner Bros. film centers around an 80-foot prehistoric shark that emerges from the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the world’s oceans in the Pacific Ocean.

“‘The Meg’ is ‘Jaws’ on steroids,” Rainn Wilson, who plays a villainous billionaire in the movie, told Variety on Monday at the film’s Hollywood premiere.

But still sorta family-friendly with a PG-13 rating, says director Jon Turteltaub.

“You’d be surprised how quickly you can cross that line to R, depending on the amount of blood, so the big thing for me is not to change tone,” Turteltaub said. “If you suddenly go from a regular action movie to ‘The Exorcist,’ you’ve got a problem.”

“An underwater monster is the scariest thing,” noted Page Kennedy, whose character supervises the dive to the depths of the Mariana Trench in the movie. “I’ve watched ‘Shark Tales,’ but being with sharks — not for me.”