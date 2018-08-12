‘The Meg’ Feasts on $97 Million Overseas, With $50.3 Million in China

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

The Meg
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Meg” took a shark-sized bite out of the international box office.

The Warner Bros. popcorn season flick had a strong debut overseas, generating $97 million in 42 international territories. “The Meglaunched with $44.5 million in North America for a global start of $141.3 million.

The big-budget shark thriller, which carries a hefty $130 million price tag, had the best opening in China with $50.3 million when it opened on 12,650 screens. “The Meg” was a co-production with the Middle Kingdom, so the studio is banking on solid returns in China to get the movie in the black. Other top markets include Mexico ($6.2 million from 2,739 screens), Russia ($5 million from 2,622 screens), the United Kingdom ($4.4 million from 750 screens), and Spain ($2.4 million from 307 screens). It opens next in Korea, followed by Australia, France, and Japan.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” had another strong outing abroad, picking up $21.5 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide tally to $280.8 million. In North America, the jukebox musical crossed the $100 million mark, including $5.8 million this weekend.

The Universal sequel opened in Korea with $6.6 million, Singapore with $258,000, and Peru with $227,000. Among holdovers, the movie remained strong in the U.K. and Ireland, picking up $4.2 million, followed by Germany ($1.6 million), and Australia ($1.2 million).

Another sequel, Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” amassed $17.1 million, taking its international total to $231.4 million. It debuted in South Korea this weekend with $3.4 million from 500 screens. In Mexico, the animated title has brought in $25.5 million to date, followed by Brazil with $18 million, Russia with $17.7 million, and the U.K. with $14.4 million. It has yet to launch in China.

Meanwhile, Disney’s “Christopher Robin” pocketed $3.8 million in 25 international territories. Combined with $12.4 million in North America, it has made $62.1 million globally. The fantasy drama, based on the characters from Winnie the Pooh, bowed in Belgium with $200,000 and the Netherlands with $300,000.

Fellow Disney title, “Incredibles 2,” earned $14.6 million in 34 markets, along with $3.5 million domestically for a weekend total of $18.1 million. The superhero sequel is now Pixar’s highest release of all time, with $1.08 billion globally.

