The Lede Company Merges With Heir

Heir, a public relations firm that works with brands such as Sweet Chick and Kappa Sport, is merging with the Lede Company. Christine Su, the founder of Heir, will become a co-CEO and partner in the Lede Company.

No money is changing hands, the two agencies are just joining forces. The Lede Company was founded in June by former 42West publicists Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson, and Sarah Levinson Rothman. Its clients include Rihanna, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, and Lady Gaga. It also does a great deal of corporate work, with a roster that includes Illumination and Anonymous Content.

The addition of Heir enables the Lede Company to move more fully into branding, augmenting its current corporate and talent work. Su has worked with Complex Media, Adidas Group, Havaianas, and most recently Converse, where she led its global communications strategy for more than four years.

Heir’s clients include Alpha Industries, K-Way, DYNE, Universal Music’s Urban Legends, Hodinkee, Fancy.com, Hypebeast, Stadium Goods, and Depop, as well as personalities such as the Weeknd’s creative director La Mar Taylor, and Grand Hustle founder Jason Geter.

“As the communications landscape continues to evolve, I’m excited to partner with like-minded leaders, who truly understand the integrated needs of brands, talent, and corporations, and how all of these worlds intersect with one another,” said Su in a statement. “I’m certain our combined skilled and experiences will bring forth endless opportunities.”