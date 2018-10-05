You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ With Claire Foy to Premiere at Rome Film Festival

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Claire Foy'The Girl in the Spiders Web' presentation, Arrivals, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA - 23 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy as avenging heroine Lisbeth Salander, is set to world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, which announced a strong lineup Friday mixing crowd-pleasers with esoteric titles. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of speakers who will hold onstage conversations, including Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver and Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux.

Foy, who takes over the role previously played by Noomi Rapace in the “Millennium” saga by late author Stieg Larsson, is expected to make an appearance on Rome’s red carpet, along with several key cast members, including Sverrir Gudnason,  Sylvia Hoeks, Claes Bang and director Fede Alvarez.

Alvarez has directed the adaptation of the novel by David Lagercrantz, who continued Larsson’s “Millennium” legacy.

Sony has set a Nov. 9 U.S. release date preceded by an international rollout beginning in October. The date of the Rome world premiere is still being kept under wraps.

As previously announced, the Oct. 18-24 Rome event will open with U.S. director Drew Goddard’s pulpy mystery/thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” starring Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Jon Hamm, who are expected to make the trek.

The closer will be Italian director Paolo Virzi’s Rome-set “Notti Magiche,” which looks at the the golden age of Italian cinema in Rome through the tale of three promising screenwriters who turn out to be the main suspects for the murder of a famous producer.

More to follow

 

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Claire Foy'The Girl in the Spiders

    'The Girl in the Spider's Web' With Claire Foy to Premiere at Rome Film Festival

    Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy as avenging heroine Lisbeth Salander, is set to world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, which announced a strong lineup Friday mixing crowd-pleasers with esoteric titles. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of speakers who will hold onstage conversations, including Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver […]

  • Busan Festival Officials Play Defense With

    Busan Festival Officials Play Defense With Typhoon

    Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy as avenging heroine Lisbeth Salander, is set to world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, which announced a strong lineup Friday mixing crowd-pleasers with esoteric titles. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of speakers who will hold onstage conversations, including Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver […]

  • Rome MIA Market to Provide Taste

    Rome MIA Market Set to Provide Buyers Taste of New European TV, Film, Doc Crop

    Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy as avenging heroine Lisbeth Salander, is set to world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, which announced a strong lineup Friday mixing crowd-pleasers with esoteric titles. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of speakers who will hold onstage conversations, including Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver […]

  • Gigi Leung speaks at press conference

    Busan: Stress and Sexuality on the Agenda for Stanley Kwan, Sammi Cheng

    Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy as avenging heroine Lisbeth Salander, is set to world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, which announced a strong lineup Friday mixing crowd-pleasers with esoteric titles. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of speakers who will hold onstage conversations, including Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver […]

  • 'CinemAbility' Review: A Compelling Call for

    Film Review: 'CinemAbility'

    Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy as avenging heroine Lisbeth Salander, is set to world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, which announced a strong lineup Friday mixing crowd-pleasers with esoteric titles. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of speakers who will hold onstage conversations, including Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver […]

  • Director Lee Jang-ho Gets Career Retrospective

    Director Lee Jang-ho Gets Career Retrospective at Busan Festival

    Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy as avenging heroine Lisbeth Salander, is set to world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, which announced a strong lineup Friday mixing crowd-pleasers with esoteric titles. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of speakers who will hold onstage conversations, including Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver […]

  • Busan Jurors Discuss Parity Lively Press

    Busan Jurors Discuss Parity at Lively Press Conference

    Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy as avenging heroine Lisbeth Salander, is set to world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, which announced a strong lineup Friday mixing crowd-pleasers with esoteric titles. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of speakers who will hold onstage conversations, including Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad