‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ With Claire Foy to Premiere at Rome Film Festival

Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy as avenging heroine Lisbeth Salander, is set to world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, which announced a strong lineup Friday mixing crowd-pleasers with esoteric titles. The festival also boasts an impressive roster of speakers who will hold onstage conversations, including Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver and Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux.

Foy, who takes over the role previously played by Noomi Rapace in the “Millennium” saga by late author Stieg Larsson, is expected to make an appearance on Rome’s red carpet, along with several key cast members, including Sverrir Gudnason, Sylvia Hoeks, Claes Bang and director Fede Alvarez.

Alvarez has directed the adaptation of the novel by David Lagercrantz, who continued Larsson’s “Millennium” legacy.

Sony has set a Nov. 9 U.S. release date preceded by an international rollout beginning in October. The date of the Rome world premiere is still being kept under wraps.

As previously announced, the Oct. 18-24 Rome event will open with U.S. director Drew Goddard’s pulpy mystery/thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale,” starring Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Jon Hamm, who are expected to make the trek.

The closer will be Italian director Paolo Virzi’s Rome-set “Notti Magiche,” which looks at the the golden age of Italian cinema in Rome through the tale of three promising screenwriters who turn out to be the main suspects for the murder of a famous producer.

