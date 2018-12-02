×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Favourite’ Reigns at British Independent Film Awards

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
The favourite Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Favourite” outpaced the field at the British Independent Film Awards with a record haul of 10 prizes, including best film, best actress for Olivia Colman, best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. The darkly comic costume drama had been expected to fare well after receiving 13 nominations, and its five trophies at Sunday night’s starry ceremony in London came on top of five craft awards handed out earlier.

Colman’s performance as a gouty, capricious Queen Anne earned her her fourth BIFA and maintained her record of winning each time she has been nominated.

Joe Cole won the award for best actor for his portrayal of a boxer in a Thai prison, in “A Prayer Before Dawn.” “American Animals,” “You Were Never Really Here,” and “Ray and Liz” walked away with a pair of awards each, and Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” was named best international film.

Bart Layton won the award for debut screenwriter for “American Animals,” which also scooped the trophy for best editing. Richard Billingham triumphed in the best debut director category and Jacqui Davies won as breakthrough producer for “Ray and Liz.”

Related

The brace of wins for “You Were Never Really Here” came in the music and sound categories.

Alessandro Nivola won the best supporting actor award for his performance in “Disobedience.” “Beast” star Jessie Buckley was named Britain’s most promising newcomer.

Film and TV grande dame Judi Dench was on hand to collect her Richard Harris Outstanding Contribution accolade, and Felicity Jones picked up the Variety Award, which goes to a director, actor, writer or producer who has helped focus the international spotlight on the U.K.

A special jury prize was given to Horace Ové for commitment to paving the way for the next generation.

2018 BIFA winners list:

The Variety Award

Felicity Jones

The Special Jury Prize

Horace Ové

Best British Independent Film 

The Favourite

Best Director

Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite”)

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Best Actress

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Best Supporting Actress

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Best Actor

Joe Cole (“A Prayer Before Dawn”)

Best Supporting Actor

Alessandro Nivola (“Disobedience”)

Most Promising Newcomer

Jessie Buckley (“Beast”)

The Douglas Hickox Award Best Debut Director

Richard Billingham (“Ray & Liz”)

Debut Screenwriter

Bart Layton (“American Animals”)

Breakthrough Producer

Jacqui Davies (“Ray & Liz”)

The Discovery Award

“Voyageuse”

Best Documentary

“Evelyn”

Best British Short Film

“The Big Day”

Best International Independent Film

“Roma”

Best Casting

Dixie Chassay (“The Favourite”)

Best Cinematography

Robbie Ryan (“The Favourite”)

Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell (“The Favourite”)

Best Editing

Nick Fenton, Julian Hart, Chris Gill (“American Animals”)

Best Effects

Howard Jones (“Early Man”)

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Nadia Stacey (“The Favourite”)

Best Music

Jonny Greenwood (“You Were Never Really Here”)

Best Production Design

Fiona Crombie (“The Favourite”)

Best Sound

Paul Davies (“You Were Never Really Here”)

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Film

  • 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel Crosses $500 Million

    'Fantastic Beasts 2' Scores International Box Office Three-peat With $40 Million

    “The Favourite” outpaced the field at the British Independent Film Awards with a record haul of 10 prizes, including best film, best actress for Olivia Colman, best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. The darkly comic costume drama had been expected to fare well after receiving 13 nominations, and its […]

  • Martin Scorsese speaks during a Master

    Martin Scorsese on ‘The Irishman’: Netflix Is ‘Taking Risks’

    “The Favourite” outpaced the field at the British Independent Film Awards with a record haul of 10 prizes, including best film, best actress for Olivia Colman, best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. The darkly comic costume drama had been expected to fare well after receiving 13 nominations, and its […]

  • Stephen Colbert, Meryl Streep. Stephen Colbert

    Meryl Streep Talks Trump, 'A Star Is Born' for 'An Evening With Stephen Colbert'

    “The Favourite” outpaced the field at the British Independent Film Awards with a record haul of 10 prizes, including best film, best actress for Olivia Colman, best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. The darkly comic costume drama had been expected to fare well after receiving 13 nominations, and its […]

  • Marrakech Film Festival Ups Coverage of

    Marrakech Film Festival Ups Coverage of Moroccan Cinema

    “The Favourite” outpaced the field at the British Independent Film Awards with a record haul of 10 prizes, including best film, best actress for Olivia Colman, best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. The darkly comic costume drama had been expected to fare well after receiving 13 nominations, and its […]

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    Post-Thanksgiving Box Office: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Stays No. 1 With $26 Million

    “The Favourite” outpaced the field at the British Independent Film Awards with a record haul of 10 prizes, including best film, best actress for Olivia Colman, best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. The darkly comic costume drama had been expected to fare well after receiving 13 nominations, and its […]

  • Nabil Ayouch Discusses His Latest Movie

    Nabil Ayouch Discusses Latest Movie Project 'Positive School'

    “The Favourite” outpaced the field at the British Independent Film Awards with a record haul of 10 prizes, including best film, best actress for Olivia Colman, best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. The darkly comic costume drama had been expected to fare well after receiving 13 nominations, and its […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad