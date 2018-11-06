The Chainsmokers Form Production Company, Set First Feature at TriStar

Grammy Award-winning artists/producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects.

Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, the duo’s manager and chief executive officer of Disruptor Records, will serve as CEO.

“We are beyond thrilled to have launched Kick the Habit Productions as we continue to bridge the gap between our overall artistic vision, the entertainment industry as a whole and our fans. The age of being only a musician is over and we’re excited to go all-in on this venture to curate, produce and create meaningful projects,” said Taggart and Pall in a joint statement.

The banner has set its first project with “Paris,” based on a pitch by Mickey Rapkin, who will write the screenplay, inspired by the Chainsmokers’ multi-platinum hit song. Rapkin is the author of the “Pitch Perfect” book, upon which the film franchise is based.

Taggart, Pall, and Marcus will produce under the Kick the Habit banner, with Entertainment 360. TriStar’s Nicole Brown and Nick Krishnamurthy will oversee the project for the studio.

“Drew and Alex have a deep connection to their fans, not only through their music, but through what they stand for and represent: transcending preconceived limitations, pursuing one’s passion, entrepreneurialism, and a commitment to living an authentic life. They don’t just sing about these themes in their hit songs — it’s who they are,” said Marcus. “Kick the Habit provides a platform for these two artists to expand and evolve creatively.”

The Chainsmokers and Kick the Habit are represented by CAA. Rapkin is represented by UTA and Management 360.