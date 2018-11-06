The Chainsmokers Form Production Company, Set First Feature at TriStar

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Chainsmokers Production Company
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Grammy Award-winning artists/producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects.

Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, the duo’s manager and chief executive officer of Disruptor Records, will serve as CEO.

“We are beyond thrilled to have launched Kick the Habit Productions as we continue to bridge the gap between our overall artistic vision, the entertainment industry as a whole and our fans. The age of being only a musician is over and we’re excited to go all-in on this venture to curate, produce and create meaningful projects,” said Taggart and Pall in a joint statement.

The banner has set its first project with “Paris,” based on a pitch by Mickey Rapkin, who will write the screenplay, inspired by the Chainsmokers’ multi-platinum hit song. Rapkin is the author of the “Pitch Perfect” book, upon which the film franchise is based.

Taggart, Pall, and Marcus will produce under the Kick the Habit banner, with Entertainment 360. TriStar’s Nicole Brown and Nick Krishnamurthy will oversee the project for the studio.

“Drew and Alex have a deep connection to their fans, not only through their music, but through what they stand for and represent: transcending preconceived limitations, pursuing one’s passion, entrepreneurialism, and a commitment to living an authentic life. They don’t just sing about these themes in their hit songs — it’s who they are,” said Marcus. “Kick the Habit provides a platform for these two artists to expand and evolve creatively.”

The Chainsmokers and Kick the Habit are represented by CAA. Rapkin is represented by UTA and Management 360.

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • The Chainsmokers Production Company

    The Chainsmokers Form Production Company, Set First Feature at TriStar

    Grammy Award-winning artists/producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects. Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, […]

  • Jason Blum Oscar changes

    With 'Halloween,' Blumhouse Crosses $4 Billion at Global Box Office

    Grammy Award-winning artists/producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects. Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, […]

  • In Harm's Way (The Hidden Soldier)

    Film Review: 'In Harm's Way'

    Grammy Award-winning artists/producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects. Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    China Capital Zhongcai Fund Investing $300 Million Into Starlight (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy Award-winning artists/producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects. Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, […]

  • John KrasinskiHamilton Behind the Camera Awards,

    John Krasinki on 'A Quiet Place' Sequel: 'I've Mapped Out an Idea'

    Grammy Award-winning artists/producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects. Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, […]

  • Claire Foy, Fede Alvarez. Actor Claire

    'The Girl in the Spider's Web': Claire Foy on Becoming Lisbeth Salander

    Grammy Award-winning artists/producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects. Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, […]

  • The Chinese Empress Wu Tse-tien (empress

    Chinese 'Empress' Gets English-Language Treatment From Larry Namer

    Grammy Award-winning artists/producer duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects. Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad