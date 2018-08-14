Tessa Thompson Eyes Lead Role in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Justin Kroll

Tessa Thompson'Thor: Ragnarok' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2017
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson is in negotiations to voice the title role in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lady and the Tramp.”

Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also on board.

Majority of the cast will play CGI characters, similar to Disney’s wildly successful adaptations of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Jungle Book.” “Lady and the Tramp” tells the story of an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who lives with a upper-middle-class family, but is set astray when the family has a baby. Lady ends up meeting a mongrel known as the Tramp on the streets. They embark on a romantic journey and eventually fall in love.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” filmmaker Charlie Bean is directing the remake. It is expected to debut on Disney’s upcoming digital streaming service, which launches in 2019. Andrew Bujalski wrote the script, Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are overseeing for Disney.

Thompson previously starred opposite Chris Hemsworth in Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok.” She was most recently in “Sorry to Bother You” and the HBO series “Westworld.” Thompson can be seen next in “Creed 2.” She is also re-teaming with Hemsworth in the new “Men in Black” spin-off.

She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic and attorney Jeff Bernstein. The news was first reported by Collider.

  • Tessa Thompson'Thor: Ragnarok' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Tessa Thompson Eyes Lead Role in Disney's Live-Action 'Lady and the Tramp'

