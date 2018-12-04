×
Presenters Announced for Thursday’s Golden Globe Nominations

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Esquire 'Mavericks of Hollywood' party
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the presenters for this year’s Golden Globe nominations.

Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews, and Christian Slater will reveal the 2018 honors on Thursday, Dec. 6, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

More to come…

  • Esquire 'Mavericks of Hollywood' party

    Presenters Announced for Thursday's Golden Globe Nominations

  • Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges'Ben Is Back'

    Julia Roberts Convinced Lucas Hedges to Co-Star in 'Ben Is Back'

  • Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins

    Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins Uproxx Advisory Board (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Mahershala Ali AoA

    Mahershala Ali Says 40% of His Interviews Are About Race

  • Heavy Metal

    Heavy Metal Magazine Documentary in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

