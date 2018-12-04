Presenters Announced for Thursday’s Golden Globe Nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the presenters for this year’s Golden Globe nominations. Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews, and Christian Slater will reveal the 2018 honors on Thursday, Dec. 6, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. More to come…
