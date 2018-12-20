×
Guillermo Del Toro to Produce Horror Remake ‘Terrified’ for Fox Searchlight

Guillermo Del Toro
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Guillermo Del Toro has come on board to produce “Terrified,” an English-language remake of last year’s Argentinian horror thriller, for Fox Searchlight, with Sacha Gervasi set to write the script.

Demián Rugna, who directed the original from his own script, will helm the remake. Del Toro won Academy Awards in March for producing and directing “The Shape of Water,” which was distributed by Fox Searchlight. In April, Searchlight signed an overall deal with del Toro that covers live-action feature films to be written, produced, and/or directed by the filmmaker.

The original “Terrified” is set in a neighborhood in Buenos Aires where a doctor specializing in the paranormal, her colleague, and an ex-police officer investigate horrifying events and attempt to stop the evil before it spreads. The movie starred Ariel Chavarria, Maximiliano Ghione, and Norberto Gonzalo.

Gervasi’s credits include “The Terminal,” “Hitchcock,” the documentary “Anvil! The Story of Anvil,” and HBO’s “My Dinner with Herve,” which he directed from his own script. That film stars Peter Dinklage, Jamie Dornan, and Andy Garcia and has been nominated for a WGA Award for best longform original.

Del Toro and Rugna are repped by WME and Gary Ungar at Exile Entertainment. Gervasi is repped by CAA and Lichter, Grossman. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

