‘Terminator’ Reboot to Face ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in November 2019

Paramount has moved the sixth “Terminator” movie back two weeks to Nov. 1, 2019. It will open against Sony’s revamped “Charlie’s Angels.”

The two films are filling the slot left vacant by on Monday after Warner Bros.’ pushed “Wonder Woman 1984” back to June 6, 2020. Sony moved “Charlie’s Angels” into the slot later that day.

Earlier this year, Paramount changed the release date of the untitled “Terminator” film from July 26, 2019 to Nov. 22, 2019. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003-2011, is reprising the role of his iconic cyborg, while Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor.

The sequel will be produced by Skydance and series creator James Cameron. The upcoming installment will mark the first time that Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, and Cameron will be working together on the franchise since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Hamilton starred in the first two pics, starting with “The Terminator,” which was released in 1984. Connor portrayed a waitress hunted down by a killer cyborg (Schwarzenegger), sent from the future to kill her in order to prevent her from giving birth to the savior of mankind.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will play the film’s three Charlie’s Angels working for a detective agency. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as their unseen boss, Bosley. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys.