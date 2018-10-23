You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Terminator’ Reboot to Face ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in November 2019

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Terminator 2
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Paramount has moved the sixth “Terminator” movie back two weeks to Nov. 1, 2019. It will open against Sony’s revamped “Charlie’s Angels.”

The two films are filling the slot left vacant by on Monday after Warner Bros.’ pushed “Wonder Woman 1984back to June 6, 2020. Sony moved “Charlie’s Angels” into the slot later that day.

Earlier this year, Paramount changed the release date of the untitled “Terminator” film from July 26, 2019 to Nov. 22, 2019. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003-2011, is reprising the role of his iconic cyborg, while Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor.

The sequel will be produced by Skydance and series creator James Cameron. The upcoming installment will mark the first time that Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, and Cameron will be working together on the franchise since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Hamilton starred in the first two pics, starting with “The Terminator,” which was released in 1984. Connor portrayed a waitress hunted down by a killer cyborg (Schwarzenegger), sent from the future to kill her in order to prevent her from giving birth to the savior of mankind.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will play the film’s three Charlie’s Angels working for a detective agency. Elizabeth Banks is directing and starring as their unseen boss, Bosley. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Terminator 2

    'Terminator' Reboot to Face 'Charlie's Angels' in November 2019

    Paramount has moved the sixth “Terminator” movie back two weeks to Nov. 1, 2019. It will open against Sony’s revamped “Charlie’s Angels.” The two films are filling the slot left vacant by on Monday after Warner Bros.’ pushed “Wonder Woman 1984” back to June 6, 2020. Sony moved “Charlie’s Angels” into the slot later that […]

  • Ben Stassen Set to Direct 3D

    Ben Stassen Set to Direct 3D Animated Sequel 'Bigfoot Superstar' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paramount has moved the sixth “Terminator” movie back two weeks to Nov. 1, 2019. It will open against Sony’s revamped “Charlie’s Angels.” The two films are filling the slot left vacant by on Monday after Warner Bros.’ pushed “Wonder Woman 1984” back to June 6, 2020. Sony moved “Charlie’s Angels” into the slot later that […]

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Launches Campaign Against Free Work

    Paramount has moved the sixth “Terminator” movie back two weeks to Nov. 1, 2019. It will open against Sony’s revamped “Charlie’s Angels.” The two films are filling the slot left vacant by on Monday after Warner Bros.’ pushed “Wonder Woman 1984” back to June 6, 2020. Sony moved “Charlie’s Angels” into the slot later that […]

  • Katie Holmes

    Katie Holmes to Star in Sequel to Horror Film 'The Boy'

    Paramount has moved the sixth “Terminator” movie back two weeks to Nov. 1, 2019. It will open against Sony’s revamped “Charlie’s Angels.” The two films are filling the slot left vacant by on Monday after Warner Bros.’ pushed “Wonder Woman 1984” back to June 6, 2020. Sony moved “Charlie’s Angels” into the slot later that […]

  • Yoko Ono John Lennon

    Jean-Marc Vallee to Direct John Lennon-Yoko Ono Movie for Universal

    Paramount has moved the sixth “Terminator” movie back two weeks to Nov. 1, 2019. It will open against Sony’s revamped “Charlie’s Angels.” The two films are filling the slot left vacant by on Monday after Warner Bros.’ pushed “Wonder Woman 1984” back to June 6, 2020. Sony moved “Charlie’s Angels” into the slot later that […]

  • Oscars: 'Roma' and 'A Star Is

    'Roma' and 'A Star Is Born': Opposites Attract Early Oscar Season Love

    Paramount has moved the sixth “Terminator” movie back two weeks to Nov. 1, 2019. It will open against Sony’s revamped “Charlie’s Angels.” The two films are filling the slot left vacant by on Monday after Warner Bros.’ pushed “Wonder Woman 1984” back to June 6, 2020. Sony moved “Charlie’s Angels” into the slot later that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad