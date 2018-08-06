Tamra Davis to Direct Paul Feig Comedy ‘Turned On’ for Fox

Veteran director Tamra Davis will helm Fox’s female engineer comedy “Turned On.”

Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson are producing for Feigco Entertainment, where 20th Century Fox has been developing the script for the past two years. The studio bought the script in 2016 from Charlie Kesslering, an assistant to “The Late Late Show” host James Corden, about a socially awkward engineer who creates an android to fill in for her. The scheme backfires when robot becomes self-actualized.

Davis broke into show business in 1986 as the director of music videos for N.W.A, Sonic Youth, the Beastie Boys and Black Flag. She began directing feature films with 1992’s “Guncrazy,” followed by “Billy Madison,” “Half Baked,” and “Crossroads.” Davis also has multiple TV credits including “Still the King,” “Younger,” “My Name Is Earl,” and “Everybody Hates Chris.”

Feig’s directing credits include “Unaccompanied Minors,” “Bridesmaids,” “Spy,” “The Heat,” and the upcoming crime thriller “A Simple Favor.” He was also a producer on “The Peanuts Movie” and “Snatched” for Fox.

Davis is represented by Verve, 3Arts and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler & Feldman. Kesslering is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. The news about Davis was first reported by Deadline.