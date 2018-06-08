You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Tag’ Director on How He Filmed Action Comedy with Jeremy Renner’s Broken Arms

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
'TAG' film premiere
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Tag” director Jeff Tomsic revealed that Renner breaking his two arms on the third day of production was “not a great feeling” at the film’s world premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. “But [Renner]’s such a hard worker and such a sweet guy that he came back only a few hours later and we just kept shooting,” he said.

To accommodate for Renner’s injuries, the first-time director said he had to completely rethink months of planning and pre-vising action sequences. Although, he found an easier strategy than forcing the CGI budget to go through the roof. “We had already started shooting a scene with him in short sleeves, so we had to put dots on his arm braces and then CGI his arms in a few shots,” he said. “But luckily, we had just begun, so we could put him in long sleeves for the rest of the movie.”

Co-star Isla Fisher said that she admired Renner’s work ethic throughout the shoot. “To hear that somebody could injure themselves to that degree and then show up for work the next day — and I was doing a scene with him the next day or I can’t remember, maybe a few days after — and he literally was wearing this cast on both arms.” Fisher continued, “And then when the director would shout ‘rolling,’ he would just sort of velcro them off and then proceed to really deliver comedically and dramatically with basically floppy spaghetti arms. I would not be able to do that.”

Actress Leslie Bibb found out about Renner’s injuries from the star himself. “He sent me a photo from the hospital,” she said. “And I went, ‘Is this a bit?’ And he was like ‘No.’ That nugget broke his arm and pierced his elbow and his wrists in the morning and went back to work that afternoon. I was really proud of my friend.”

The cast and crew also admit that the film’s premise, five adult men playing tag, sounds outlandish. But “Tag” is indeed based on the true story of ten friends from Spokane, Washington, who have been playing the same game of tag for 35 years, since high school.

Related

Tomsic acknowledged that he first refused to read the scripts when they were sent his way. “A movie called ‘Tag’ just doesn’t seem like the greatest idea ever and on the surface, it seems totally idiotic,” he said.

Tomsic, along with the cast, encouraged that the core of the story is truly a heartfelt comedy about maintaining a longstanding friendship. “The tag is just a means to an end and is kind of a funny hook,” said Jon Hamm.

Aside from the film’s stars, Hamm, Jeremy RennerHannibal BuressJake Johnson, and Ed Helms, the real friends who the story is based on were also in attendance.

Mike Konesky told Variety how the whole game started one day when one of them “just turned around to somebody and said: ‘Hey. Tag, you’re it’ after math class. But he didn’t want to be it, so we were running down the halls and the game was on.”

Russell Adams first wrote their tale in a piece for the Wall Street Journal in 2013 and the 10 men, whose own crazy stories of dressing up as an old lady in disguise and breaking into someone’s house in the middle of the night to play the game were incorporated into the film, continue to play every February without fail.

“It’s all we’ve ever known and is just about a bunch of guys staying in touch,” Konesky said. “It’s just a little fun thing we do to stay friends.”

Although no off-camera tag games sparked among the cast, Konesky insisted that the original tag game is going strong — and will not be coming to an end anytime soon. “We’re still going to keep playing. No matter what.”

“Tag” bows June 15.

Popular on Variety

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Film

  • Halloween reboot trailer

    'Halloween' Reboot Debuts First Trailer (Watch)

    “Tag” director Jeff Tomsic revealed that Renner breaking his two arms on the third day of production was “not a great feeling” at the film’s world premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. “But [Renner]’s such a hard worker and such a sweet guy that he came back only a few hours later and […]

  • Oceans 8

    Box Office: 'Ocean's 8' Runs Off With $4 Million on Thursday Night

    “Tag” director Jeff Tomsic revealed that Renner breaking his two arms on the third day of production was “not a great feeling” at the film’s world premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. “But [Renner]’s such a hard worker and such a sweet guy that he came back only a few hours later and […]

  • Barack Obama, Miley Cyrus and Bill

    Barack Obama, Miley Cyrus and Bill Murray Toast AFI Honoree George Clooney

    “Tag” director Jeff Tomsic revealed that Renner breaking his two arms on the third day of production was “not a great feeling” at the film’s world premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. “But [Renner]’s such a hard worker and such a sweet guy that he came back only a few hours later and […]

  • Women to the Fore as Korea’s

    Women to the Fore as Korea’s BiFan Unveils 290 Genre Film Showcase

    “Tag” director Jeff Tomsic revealed that Renner breaking his two arms on the third day of production was “not a great feeling” at the film’s world premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. “But [Renner]’s such a hard worker and such a sweet guy that he came back only a few hours later and […]

  • Eddie Murphy Mr. Church

    Film News Roundup: Eddie Murphy to Star in Biopic 'Dolemite Is My Name' for Netflix

    “Tag” director Jeff Tomsic revealed that Renner breaking his two arms on the third day of production was “not a great feeling” at the film’s world premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. “But [Renner]’s such a hard worker and such a sweet guy that he came back only a few hours later and […]

  • Robin Williams appears in Robin Williams:

    Watch the Heartbreaking First Trailer for HBO's Robin Williams Documentary

    “Tag” director Jeff Tomsic revealed that Renner breaking his two arms on the third day of production was “not a great feeling” at the film’s world premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. “But [Renner]’s such a hard worker and such a sweet guy that he came back only a few hours later and […]

  • Amanda SeyfriedThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's

    Amanda Seyfried Joins Kevin Bacon Thriller 'You Should Have Left'

    “Tag” director Jeff Tomsic revealed that Renner breaking his two arms on the third day of production was “not a great feeling” at the film’s world premiere held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. “But [Renner]’s such a hard worker and such a sweet guy that he came back only a few hours later and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad