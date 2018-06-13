L.A. District Attorney’s Office Reviewing Sex Crimes Case Against Sylvester Stallone

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is reviewing a criminal case from the Santa Monica Police Department involving Sylvester Stallone to determine whether charges will be filed, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The spokesman declined to provide further information about the referral, but Stallone late last year faced an allegation that he raped a woman in the 1990s.

The woman filed a police report in December, even though it was past California’s 10-year statute of limitation on sexual assault. Late last year, Marty Singer, Stallone’s attorney, said his client “categorically disputes” the accusation and added that the woman filed the report to get media attention.

On Wednesday, Singer said the woman’s claim is “absurd” and said that Stallone has requested to file a police report alleging that the woman filed a false police report.

A Santa Monica Police Department spokesman did not immediately return messages seeking additional details about the referral.

This is a developing story…