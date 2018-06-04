Amazon Unveils Unsettling ‘Suspiria’ Trailer With Dakota Johnson

Dave McNary

Six weeks after Amazon Studios debuted grisly “Suspiria” footage at CinemaCon, it unveiled an unsettling teaser trailer of images focused on a rivalry between Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

Italian director Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s bloody thriller “Suspiria” showed several dialogue-free scenes of Johnson’s Susie Bannion at a creepy dance company, overseen by a severe cigarette-smoking Madame Blanc, portrayed by Swinton.

Unlike Argento’s 1977 vividly saturated original, the new film is emphasizes more somber tones, highlighting a blustery, dreary winter setting. The teaser trailer, unveiled Monday, indicates that at least one of the dancers has gone missing and concludes with shot of an ominous metal hook on a table.

The tone of the new trailer appears to be significantly dialed down from the graphic CinemaCon footage of a dancer who was literally ripped apart, descending into a mess of broken bones and blood, though the teaser includes a quick flash of what appears to be meal worms feasting on a woman’s face.

The original “Suspiria” told a grizzly tale of a dancer uncovering a supernatural conspiracy surrounding a series of vicious murders at a prestigious dance academy in Berlin.

“Suspiria” is the first film for Guadagnino after “Call Me By Your Name,” which received four Academy Awards nominations.

The “Suspiria” remake also stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and star of the original film Jessica Harper, who is in a different role in the remake. It will be released Nov. 2.

 

