‘Suspiria’ Sells to Key Markets Ahead of Venice Premiere

Ahead of its world premiere in competition at Venice Film Festival, Luca Guadagnino’s hotly anticipated “Suspiria” has been picked up in key markets.

Represented in international markets by FilmNation, “Suspiria” has now been sold to Metropolitan FilmExport for France, MUBI for the U.K., Transmission Films for Australia and New Zealand, Gaga for Japan, LEV Cinemas for Israel, Scanbox for Israel and Sun Distribution for Spain, Abmo for Canada, Koch Media for Germany and Switzerland

Other deals were inked with Cinéart for Netherlands, Videa for Italy, Volga for CIS and Baltics and Filmarti for Turkey, Gussi for Mexico, central and South America, Seven for Grece, The Coup for South Korea and Nos Lusomundo for Portugal, among others.

Amazon Studios will release “Suspiria” in the U.S. on Nov.2.

A remake of the 1977 Italian horror film, “Suspiria” stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz. The story is set in a dance academy where ominous and sadistic forces are at play.