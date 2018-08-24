Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Suspiria’ Picked Up by MUBI for U.K.

Streaming service MUBI has acquired U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Amazon Studios.

MUBI’s theatrical release of the film, set for Nov. 16, was posted Friday on the British Film Distributors’ Association’s release schedule. MUBI confirmed the acquisition to Variety.

“Suspiria” will mark the biggest theatrical release to date for the curated SVOD service, which branched out into British theatrical releasing in 2016. MUBI founder and CEO Efe Cakarel said he is aiming at 100-plus locations for “Suspiria” – more than four times its widest U.K. theatrical release to date.

“We’re very excited to work with Amazon and Luca on the release,” Cakarel told Variety, saying he had “never seen anything” like Guadagnino’s “Suspiria.” “It’s terrifyingly beautiful….With Luca behind the lens, U.K. audiences are in for a real treat.”

In September 2017, MUBI released Ildiko Enyedi’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner “On Body and Soul,” which played at 23 venues at its widest point of release after opening at 10 sites. French drama “The Apparition” opened earlier this month at 17 locations.

MUBI has released 11 films theatrically in the U.K. to date. It has also recently taken theatrical rights to Ali Abbasi’s “Border,” which won Un Certain Regard at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, as well as Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book,” which received a special Palme d’Or at the festival.

“We’re getting into theatrical in a major way,” said Cakarel. “We really believe in the cinematic experience, and we’re very committed to getting these films seen on a big screen.”

“Suspiria” marks Italian-director Guadagnino’s first film since his Oscar-winning gay coming-of-age drama “Call Me by Your Name.”

The new film is a remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 cult classic and stars Dakota Johnson as a dance student who unwittingly finds herself in the midst of a coven of witches at an academy abroad. The cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf and Jessica Harper. Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke is composing the film’s score.

It reunites Guadagnino with Johnson and Swinton, who plays the elite school’s artistic director, after the trio worked together on 2015’s “A Bigger Splash.” The director also worked with Swinton on 2009’s “I Am Love.”

“Suspiria” will see its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1. Amazon Studios dropped the first trailer for the film earlier this week.