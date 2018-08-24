You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Suspiria’ Picked Up by MUBI for U.K.

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mia Goth as Sara and Dakota Johnson as Susie star in Suspiria
CREDIT: Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios

Streaming service MUBI has acquired U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Amazon Studios.

MUBI’s theatrical release of the film, set for Nov. 16, was posted Friday on the British Film Distributors’ Association’s release schedule. MUBI confirmed the acquisition to Variety.

Suspiria” will mark the biggest theatrical release to date for the curated SVOD service, which branched out into British theatrical releasing in 2016. MUBI founder and CEO Efe Cakarel said he is aiming at 100-plus locations for “Suspiria” – more than four times its widest U.K. theatrical release to date.

“We’re very excited to work with Amazon and Luca on the release,” Cakarel told Variety, saying he had “never seen anything” like Guadagnino’s “Suspiria.” “It’s terrifyingly beautiful….With Luca behind the lens, U.K. audiences are in for a real treat.”

In September 2017, MUBI released Ildiko Enyedi’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner “On Body and Soul,” which played at 23 venues at its widest point of release after opening at 10 sites. French drama “The Apparition” opened earlier this month at 17 locations.

Related

MUBI has released 11 films theatrically in the U.K. to date. It has also recently taken theatrical rights to Ali Abbasi’s “Border,” which won Un Certain Regard at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, as well as Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book,” which received a special Palme d’Or at the festival.

“We’re getting into theatrical in a major way,” said Cakarel. “We really believe in the cinematic experience, and we’re very committed to getting these films seen on a big screen.”

“Suspiria” marks Italian-director Guadagnino’s first film since his Oscar-winning gay coming-of-age drama “Call Me by Your Name.”

The new film is a remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 cult classic and stars Dakota Johnson as a dance student who unwittingly finds herself in the midst of a coven of witches at an academy abroad. The cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf and Jessica Harper. Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke is composing the film’s score.

It reunites Guadagnino with Johnson and Swinton, who plays the elite school’s artistic director, after the trio worked together on 2015’s “A Bigger Splash.” The director also worked with Swinton on 2009’s “I Am Love.”

“Suspiria” will see its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1. Amazon Studios dropped the first trailer for the film earlier this week.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • One Piece series from Toei Animation

    Toei Animation and Dandelion Studio Join Forces for Digital Push

    Streaming service MUBI has acquired U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Amazon Studios. MUBI’s theatrical release of the film, set for Nov. 16, was posted Friday on the British Film Distributors’ Association’s release schedule. MUBI confirmed the acquisition to Variety. “Suspiria” will mark the biggest theatrical release to date […]

  • Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy star

    Box Office: Melissa McCarthy's 'Happytime Murders' Slays $950,000 on Thursday Night

    Streaming service MUBI has acquired U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Amazon Studios. MUBI’s theatrical release of the film, set for Nov. 16, was posted Friday on the British Film Distributors’ Association’s release schedule. MUBI confirmed the acquisition to Variety. “Suspiria” will mark the biggest theatrical release to date […]

  • Mia Goth as Sara and Dakota

    Luca Guadagnino's 'Suspiria' Picked Up by MUBI for U.K.

    Streaming service MUBI has acquired U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Amazon Studios. MUBI’s theatrical release of the film, set for Nov. 16, was posted Friday on the British Film Distributors’ Association’s release schedule. MUBI confirmed the acquisition to Variety. “Suspiria” will mark the biggest theatrical release to date […]

  • Lili Hinstin Named New Locarno Festival

    Lili Hinstin Named New Locarno Festival Director

    Streaming service MUBI has acquired U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Amazon Studios. MUBI’s theatrical release of the film, set for Nov. 16, was posted Friday on the British Film Distributors’ Association’s release schedule. MUBI confirmed the acquisition to Variety. “Suspiria” will mark the biggest theatrical release to date […]

  • phantom Thread

    Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Record Third Fipresci Prize With 'Phantom Thread'

    Streaming service MUBI has acquired U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Amazon Studios. MUBI’s theatrical release of the film, set for Nov. 16, was posted Friday on the British Film Distributors’ Association’s release schedule. MUBI confirmed the acquisition to Variety. “Suspiria” will mark the biggest theatrical release to date […]

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    Zurich Film Festival Sets Peter Farrelly's 'Green Book' for Opening Night

    Streaming service MUBI has acquired U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Amazon Studios. MUBI’s theatrical release of the film, set for Nov. 16, was posted Friday on the British Film Distributors’ Association’s release schedule. MUBI confirmed the acquisition to Variety. “Suspiria” will mark the biggest theatrical release to date […]

  • 'Blue Iguana' Review

    Film Review: 'Blue Iguana'

    Streaming service MUBI has acquired U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of “Suspiria” from Amazon Studios. MUBI’s theatrical release of the film, set for Nov. 16, was posted Friday on the British Film Distributors’ Association’s release schedule. MUBI confirmed the acquisition to Variety. “Suspiria” will mark the biggest theatrical release to date […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad