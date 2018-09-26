You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Director Susan Johnson Signs With CAA, Management 360 (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Donnelly

Susan Johnson, noted indie filmmaker and director of the Netflix social media sensation “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” has signed with CAA and Management 360.

Based on Jenny Han’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, “To All the Boys” was one of several romantic comedies to win over streaming viewers and moviegoers this summer (dubbed “the summer of love” by agents and dealmakers anxious to pile on the trend set by Johnson and the filmmakers behind “Set It Up,” “The Kissing Booth,” and the phenomenon “Crazy Rich Asians”).

The film also made breakouts stars of its leads, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

Johnson’s directorial debut, “Carrie Pilby,” was an official selection of the 2016 Toronto Film Festival, and starred Bel Powley as a girl genius trying to mitigate familial and romantic relationships. It was acquired out of the festival and released by the Orchard.

Prior to directing, Johnson produced several notable indies including the revenge drama “Mean Creek,” starring Rory Culkin. Johnson took home two Independent Spirit Awards for the film, a special distinction prize and an annual trophy named for late director John Cassavetes (awarded to films budgeted under $500,000).

Johnson joins the agency and management company from Gersh, and continues to be represented by Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, LLP.

