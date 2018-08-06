‘Supergirl’ Movie in the Works

Supergirl is flying back to the big screen.

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are in the early stages of a “Supergirl” film. They have hired “22 Jump Street” writer Oren Uziel to pen the script, but have not found a producer yet.

The character has been played by Melissa Benoist in the titular CW series that’s heading into its fourth season, and is overseen by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Allison Adler.

The superheroine first appeared in “Action Comics #252” from writer Otto Binder and illustrator Al Plastino. It followed Kara Zor-El, who was born and raised in Argo City — a fragment of Krypton that survived destruction. When the town is doomed, Kara is sent to Earth by her parents to be raised by her cousin Kal-El, known as Superman. Supergirl adopted the secret identity of orphan Linda Lee and made Midvale Orphanage her home.

After the first three Christopher Reeve-starring “Superman” movies, producers spun off “Supergirl” into a 1984 film directed by Jeannot Szwarc and written by David Odell. Helen Slater played Supergirl in the pic, co-starring Faye Dunaway, Mia Farrow, and Peter O’Toole.

DC’s upcoming releases include Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman,” which opens in December, and Asher Angel’s “Shazam,” set for April 5, 2019.

Uziel’s credits include “Mortal Kombat,” “The Cloverfield Paradox,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.” He also directed and wrote “Shimmer Lake” for Netflix. Uziel is repped by WME and Writ Large.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

