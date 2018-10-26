You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Superfly’ Actor and Rapper Kaalan Walker Faces Nine Felony Sexual Assault Charges

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kaalan Walker
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was charged with nine felony sexual assault charges Tuesday after he was arrested last month for accusations of sexual assault dating back to 2016, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The series of sexual assaults, which all took place in Los Angeles County, involve aspiring models whom Walker contacted under the premise of being hired for professional work. However, once they were alone, each victim reported that Walker sexually assaulted them, police say.

Walker’s charges include five counts of forcible rape, three counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, and one count of forcible oral copulation, according to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Walker is also being held on a $1,080,000 bail, and his next court date is scheduled for Nov. 14, People reports.

After starring alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig in the 2017 drama “Kings,” Walker appeared in 2018 thriller “SuperFly” while also acting in the television series “In Contempt” the same year. The actor also raps under the stage name KR, and released his latest EP, titled “The Intermission,” in 2017.

The LAPD continues to investigate the case and is asking anyone with information regarding any additional victims to contact Van Nuys detectives at (818) 374-9500.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • Kaalan Walker

    'Superfly' Actor and Rapper Kaalan Walker Faces Nine Felony Sexual Assault Charges

    Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was charged with nine felony sexual assault charges Tuesday after he was arrested last month for accusations of sexual assault dating back to 2016, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The series of sexual assaults, which all took place in Los Angeles County, involve aspiring […]

  • Hiroki Hasegawa Opening ceremony, Tokyo Film

    Tokyo Festival Star Hiroki Hasegawa on Getting in Touch With Different Experiences

    Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was charged with nine felony sexual assault charges Tuesday after he was arrested last month for accusations of sexual assault dating back to 2016, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The series of sexual assaults, which all took place in Los Angeles County, involve aspiring […]

  • Yukihiko Tsutsumi: ‘12 Suicidal Teens’ as

    Yukihiko Tsutsumi Pitches ‘12 Suicidal Teens’ as Thoughtful Entertainment

    Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was charged with nine felony sexual assault charges Tuesday after he was arrested last month for accusations of sexual assault dating back to 2016, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The series of sexual assaults, which all took place in Los Angeles County, involve aspiring […]

  • Shinobu TerajimaOpening ceremony, Tokyo Film Festival,

    Tokyo Festival Says it is Listening to Women

    Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was charged with nine felony sexual assault charges Tuesday after he was arrested last month for accusations of sexual assault dating back to 2016, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The series of sexual assaults, which all took place in Los Angeles County, involve aspiring […]

  • Long Time No Sea Review

    Tokyo Film Review: ‘Long Time No Sea’

    Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was charged with nine felony sexual assault charges Tuesday after he was arrested last month for accusations of sexual assault dating back to 2016, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The series of sexual assaults, which all took place in Los Angeles County, involve aspiring […]

  • Halloween

    'Halloween' to Stay on Top in Pre-Holiday Weekend With $32 Million

    Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was charged with nine felony sexual assault charges Tuesday after he was arrested last month for accusations of sexual assault dating back to 2016, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The series of sexual assaults, which all took place in Los Angeles County, involve aspiring […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad