‘Superfly’ Actor and Rapper Kaalan Walker Faces Nine Felony Sexual Assault Charges

Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was charged with nine felony sexual assault charges Tuesday after he was arrested last month for accusations of sexual assault dating back to 2016, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The series of sexual assaults, which all took place in Los Angeles County, involve aspiring models whom Walker contacted under the premise of being hired for professional work. However, once they were alone, each victim reported that Walker sexually assaulted them, police say.

Walker’s charges include five counts of forcible rape, three counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, and one count of forcible oral copulation, according to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Walker is also being held on a $1,080,000 bail, and his next court date is scheduled for Nov. 14, People reports.

After starring alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig in the 2017 drama “Kings,” Walker appeared in 2018 thriller “SuperFly” while also acting in the television series “In Contempt” the same year. The actor also raps under the stage name KR, and released his latest EP, titled “The Intermission,” in 2017.

The LAPD continues to investigate the case and is asking anyone with information regarding any additional victims to contact Van Nuys detectives at (818) 374-9500.